HBCU rivalry game likely to be impacted by brawl suspensions

Howard University (4-7, 1-3 MEAC) faces a significant challenge as they take on Morgan State University (5-6, 2-2 MEAC) in a crucial HBCU matchup. Following a brawl in its previous game, Howard will be without 17 unspecified players due to suspension, potentially impacting their depth and key positions.A source indicates that much of the starting defense will be out of the game due to suspension

Team Overview

Category Howard Morgan State Points Per Game 19.73 23.36 Rushing Yards/Game 154.9 149.1 Passing Yards/Game 165.73 160.0 Total Offense/Game 320.6 309.1 Points Allowed/Game 25.36 23.55

Morgan State enters the game with a slight edge in defensive performance, while Howard’s offensive numbers rely heavily on their star players. With the suspensions, the Bison’s ability to execute offensively could be significantly hindered.

Howard University Key Players

Ja’Shawn Scroggins (QB) : Leads the Bison offense with 1,166 passing yards and 8 touchdowns. If Scroggins is among the suspended players, Howard’s passing attack will take a serious hit.

: Leads the Bison offense with 1,166 passing yards and 8 touchdowns. If Scroggins is among the suspended players, Howard’s passing attack will take a serious hit. Jarett Hunter (RB) : The backbone of Howard’s ground game with 743 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns. His absence would leave the Bison scrambling to establish a run game.

: The backbone of Howard’s ground game with 743 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns. His absence would leave the Bison scrambling to establish a run game. Kenny Gallop Jr. (S): Anchors Howard’s secondary and has been instrumental in stopping big plays. A missing Gallop could expose Howard to Morgan State’s opportunistic passing game.

The impact of these suspensions will not be known until game time, but losing any of these key players would present a major challenge.

Howard University will likely be without several key players this week against Morgan State. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

Morgan State Key Players

Duce Taylor (QB) : Efficient and reliable, Taylor has thrown for 847 yards, 3 touchdowns, and just 1 interception. His composure will be vital in exploiting any defensive gaps caused by Howard’s depleted roster.

: Efficient and reliable, Taylor has thrown for 847 yards, 3 touchdowns, and just 1 interception. His composure will be vital in exploiting any defensive gaps caused by Howard’s depleted roster. Jason Collins Jr. (RB) : A powerful rusher with 520 yards and 6 touchdowns, Collins will look to control the game on the ground.

: A powerful rusher with 520 yards and 6 touchdowns, Collins will look to control the game on the ground. Andre Crawley (WR): Leads the team in receiving with 513 yards and is capable of breaking off big plays.

Morgan State’s balanced attack and strong defensive front, led by Elijah Williams with 11 sacks, position them well to capitalize on Howard’s misfortunes.

Keys to the Game

Howard’s Depth Test: With 17 suspended players, Howard’s roster will be under immense pressure. Depth and substitutions will be tested at every position. Star Player Availability: If Scroggins, Hunter, or Gallop are unavailable, Howard could struggle to compete in this HBCU showdown. Morgan State’s Defense: Williams and the defensive unit must apply consistent pressure on Howard’s depleted offense to force mistakes and turnovers.

Game Prediction

This MEAC matchup holds significance for Morgan State as they aim to finish the season with a winning conference record. Meanwhile, Howard will be fighting for pride and redemption amid the fallout from last week’s brawl. Morgan State’s depth, efficient quarterback play, and defensive prowess make them favorites in this game. If Howard is missing any of their key players like Scroggins or Hunter, it could be a long day for the Bison. Morgan State is in a prime position to take advantage of the situation and close out the season on a high note.

This HBCU battle is not just about the stats—it’s about resilience, depth, and the ability to overcome adversity.