HBCU women’s hoops team dominates with 80 point victory

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Six HBCU women’s basketball players scored in double figures for Bethune-Cookman on Tuesday afternoon in helping the Wildcats roll past visiting Trinity Baptist, 117-34 at Richard V. Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Eleven schools from the Volusia County area were in attendance for the game as it was “Education Day”.



Bethune-Cookman (2-3) scored the first 25 points of the game en route to the Wildcats’ second 100-point game at home this season. The Cats led 37-8 after the opening quarter behind a 16-for-24 shooting mark from the field for the Maroon and Gold in the opening period.



Due to injury, Trinity Baptist (0-2) – playing with just six players in the game, answered with two (2) three-pointers in the first quarter behind Ranajala Brown and Laila Harvey.



The Cats widened the lead 61-23 at the half with B-CU shooting 60.9 percent from the field overall through the first 20 minutes. Defensively, the Eagles of Trinity Baptist bounced back to shoot 40 percent from the floor in the second quarter with 15 points.



In the third quarter, Bethune-Cookman outscored the Eagles, 33-2 limiting the visitors to just one field goal – that coming from Jaedin Houston with 7:02 remaining in the quarter.





In the game, the Cats outscored Trinity Baptist, 90-2 for points in the paint. Additionally, the Cats scored 38 fastbreak points, while the B-CU bench scored 46 points as compared to the Eagles’ four.



Brown led the Eagles in scoring with 12 points including four (4) three-pointers.



Bethune-Cookman had six players in double-figures scoring led at the top by Kayla Clark’s double-double effort with 21 points and 12 rebounds (seven offensively). Asianae Nicholson had 18 points and a season-high 12 rebounds for her second double-double of the campaign.



Chanelle McDonald finished the day with 18 points and eight rebounds, while freshman Jordan Brooks turned in 14 points. Janessa Kelley added 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor. And Daimoni Dorsey scored 12 points and eight rebounds.



Bethune-Cookman next faces Virginia out of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m., in Charlottesville, Virginia in an HBCU vs ACC matchup.