Jackson State, Alabama State have 16 suspended following brawl

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has taken decisive action following a postgame altercation between Jackson State University and Alabama State University, highlighting its commitment to upholding the integrity of HBCU sports. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, Nov. 16, led to suspensions and fines for both institutions.



SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland emphasized the importance of sportsmanship within HBCU athletics.

“Acts of unsportsmanlike conduct have zero place in the sports of intercollegiate athletics and within the Southwestern Athletic Conference,” he said. “We will continue to enforce a zero-tolerance policy for all acts deemed unsportsmanlike and contrary to the high standard of good sportsmanship we expect.”



After a thorough investigation, the SWAC determined that both schools violated the league’s code of ethics and conduct. As a result, 16 players—seven from Jackson State and nine from Alabama State—have been suspended for their next scheduled game. These measures aim to address the behavior and deter future incidents.





In addition to the suspensions, both schools have been fined $25,000 each in accordance with league bylaws. The fines serve as a financial reminder of the conference’s dedication to maintaining discipline within its HBCU programs.



This marks the second consecutive week of football competition in the SWAC affected by unsportsmanlike incidents, a situation the conference is actively working to prevent. The SWAC’s actions send a clear message to all HBCU institutions within its jurisdiction: the conference values its reputation and the principles of fair play and respect.



With these steps, the SWAC reaffirms its mission to uphold the high standards of HBCU athletics and ensure that competition reflects the values of sportsmanship and excellence.