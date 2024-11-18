HBCU football programs top NCAA D2 attendance in 2024

Division II HBCU football programs have made a resounding statement in the realm of NCAA football attendance, with several programs leading the nation in drawing fans to their stadiums. According to the latest NCAA statistics, six HBCUs—Tuskegee, Fort Valley State, Albany State, Winston-Salem State, Virginia Union, and Clark Atlanta—rank among the top 20 Division II programs in average attendance, demonstrating the passion and commitment that HBCU communities bring to college football.



Tuskegee University, a hallmark of HBCU football excellence, stands at the pinnacle of Division II attendance with an average of 18,400 fans per game. This figure not only highlights the Golden Tigers’ storied football tradition but also reflects the unwavering support of alumni and local communities. Joining them near the top, Fort Valley State and Albany State, both members of the SIAC, further solidify the presence of HBCUs in this prestigious ranking.





Winston-Salem State, long regarded as a powerhouse within the CIAA, ranks eighth in the nation with 7,200 fans per game at Bowman Gray Stadium. The Rams’ ability to attract significant crowds underscores the enduring impact of HBCU culture, where football games double as cultural events, bringing together alumni, students, and fans for a celebration of heritage and athleticism.



Virginia Union and Clark Atlanta round out the group, exemplifying how HBCUs continue to command attention and loyalty in Division II. Beyond the numbers, these schools demonstrate the unique role that HBCU football programs play in their communities, fostering pride and engagement through generations.



While some FCS and even FBS programs struggle to fill their stands, HBCUs have consistently proven their ability to galvanize support, reinforcing their vital role in shaping the landscape of college football. These attendance figures are a testament to the cultural significance and enduring appeal of HBCU football.