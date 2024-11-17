HBCU bowl game to change protocol following brawls

The Celebration Bowl is less than a month away, but a big change is coming to the matchup that will determine the HBCU national champion.



Celebration Bowl Executive Director John T. Grant told HBCU Gameday that the game is initiating a new post-game rule. The loser of the Celebration Bowl will be forced to head to the locker room and the opposing coaches will get the chance to shake hands while the winners get to celebrate on the field at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

South Carolina State celebrates during the 2021 Celebration Bowl. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

This decision comes after four HBCU games have been marred by post-game brawls in the past two weeks — including three in 24 hours on Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16. All four of the games — Prairie View vs. Florida A&M last week, North Carolin Central vs. Howard University on Friday as well as Alabama State-Jackson State and Virginia State-Virginia Union — were broadcast nationally on ESPN or HBCU Go.



“This is something we can’t sweep under the rug,” Grant told HBCU Gameday. “People are seeing this. ESPN is carrying these games.”

South Carolina State has punched its ticket to the Celebration Bowl by clinching the MEAC title on Saturday with a 54-7 win over Morgan State. The SWAC race to the Celebration Bowl is down to two teams as both Southern University and Jackson State University clinched the SWAC East and West titles, respectively. The two will face each other in the SWAC Championship Game one week before the bowl game.