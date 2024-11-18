Howard University, NCCU have three dozen suspended

The MEAC has reviewed the tape and suspended nearly 40 student-athletes and one coach following a brawl that took place following the North Carolina Central – Howard University game on rare Friday night HBCU broadcast.



A total of 36 student-athletes — 17 from Howard University and 19 from North Carolina Central — have been suspended by the conference. In addition, one assistant coach from NCCU has been suspended as well for violating the MEAC Constitution & Bylaws. No names were released.

“The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has a zero-tolerance policy for fighting, as it directly violates the values of sportsmanship, respect, and integrity that define our Conference,” said MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills. “We are committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all student-athletes, coaches, and fans. Any actions that compromise these principles will result in serious consequences. We expect all participants in MEAC athletic events to conduct themselves with dignity and uphold the high standards that reflect the spirit of the MEAC.”

The NCCU-Howard game was intense from start to finish, and beyond.

The Friday night brawl was one of three that involved HBCU football programs over the weekend. The SWAC matchup between Jackson State and Alabama State resulted in 16 suspensions. The CIAA Championship Game between Virginia Union and Virginia State saw a post-game altercation as well. While league commissioner Jaqie McWilliams Parker has issued a statement, no punishments have been handed down as of press time, but an investigation is underway.

NC Central head coach Trei Oliver addressed the matter head-on during his portion of the weekly MEAC Football Coaches Conference on Monday.

“There’s no room for that. There’s no reason to be fighting or anything like that,” Oliver said. “You have 60 minutes…go ahead and play hard for 60 minutes. Compete, shake hands, and let’s let’s go ahead and be done with it. But we have our opportunity play on national television and be able to display our brand, two great universities. And I think a great conference. And I think that we let our university down, conference down and all of HBCU. We have an opportunity to play on national television. But I’m apologetic for whatever actions our guys had with the altercation.”

NC Central’s players will miss Saturday’s contest against Delaware State, as it hopes to represent the conference and HBCU football in the FCS playoffs with a win. Howard University will play Morgan State to finish its season.