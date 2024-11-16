MEAC releases statement on NCCU-Howard postgame altercation

NORFOLK, VA?– The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) is conducting a comprehensive review of the post-game altercation that occurred following the Howard vs. North Carolina Central football game on Friday, November 15.

“This was a very unfortunate incident, and we are taking it with the utmost seriousness,” said MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills. “The MEAC holds its student-athletes, coaches, and staff to the highest standards of sportsmanship and professionalism. We are committed

to thoroughly reviewing this matter and will take appropriate disciplinary action based on our findings.”

The MEAC will issue an official statement upon completing its review, which will include an evaluation of video footage of the incident and reports from game officials, neutral observers, coaches, athletic staff, and the student-athletes involved.

Eden James of Howard University is tackled by an NC Central defender. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

About the post-game altercation

The game ended in a decisive 26-3 win for North Carolina Central. But shortly after NCCU head coach Trei Oliver and HU head coach Larry Scott shook hands things descended into chaos with pushing, shoving and punching between players and coaches as well. The action went on for well over five minutes before the two teams separated and moved towards their locker rooms.



A few minutes later things began to bubble up in the parking lot near the visiting locker room, with multiple sources indicating North Carolina Central assistant coaches were involved in another altercation.



NC Central head coach Trei Oliver was asked if — given the chippy-ness in the game and the history between the two programs, he thought about not sending his team out to shake hands.

“I always shake hands. Last year I didn’t like the vibe at the end of the game, so I told my guys to go to the locker room,” Oliver said. “I went across the field and shook the coach’s hand. I took the loss. I was down there talking to another coach, I didn’t see what happened, but that’s not our football team. That’s not who we are, I don’t care what happened. We go to the locker room. Go to the band, then go to the locker room. That’s not us, that’s not who we are. That won’t be tolerated in my program.”

