North Carolina Central keeps slim MEAC title hopes alive

North Carolina Central University (NCCU) overcame early struggles in the red zone to earn a commanding 26-3 win over Howard University on Friday night at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium. The victory kept the Eagles’ hopes alive for the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) championship and a potential Celebration Bowl berth.

Howard opened the scoring late in the first quarter with a 36-yard field goal by Dylan West. NCCU responded with a promising drive but missed a 34-yard field goal attempt. Another opportunity came in the second quarter when the Eagles drove to Howard’s 3-yard line, only to lose possession on a fumble. The struggles continued when a second field goal attempt was blocked.

NCCU finally broke through late in the second quarter as Walker Harris found Chris Mosley for a 12-yard touchdown pass, giving the Eagles a slim 6-3 halftime lead.

In the second half, NCCU’s offense hit its stride, largely behind the explosive play of J’Mari Taylor. The junior running back delivered a sensational 61-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, extending the lead to 13-3. Taylor added two more rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter, from 18 and 40 yards, finishing with 206 rushing yards on 24 carries and three scores.

Eden James of Howard University is tackled by an NC Central defender. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Meanwhile, the North Carolina Central defense dominated, holding Howard to just 121 total yards, six first downs, and six sacks. The Bison were unable to convert any of their 13 third-down attempts.

With the win, NCCU improved to 7-3 overall and 3-1 in MEAC play. However, for the Eagles to claim the MEAC title, South Carolina State must lose its final two games against Morgan State and Norfolk State. A South Carolina State win on Saturday would eliminate NCCU from championship contention and secure the Celebration Bowl bid for the Bulldogs.