JCSU football picks up CIAA superlatives for historic season

Charlotte, N.C. – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) is delighted to announce the 2024 Football All-Conference selections and superlatives. Among the winners are the CIAA Coach of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year from Johnson C. Smith University. Read about the winners from JCSU football as well as the players named to the all-conference team. Watch episodes of the HBCU Gameday Original Series ‘Brick x Brick with JCSU football’ below and airing on Fox Soul on Sundays at 7 pm ET.

Coach of the Year – Maurice Flowers (Johnson C. Smith University)

After an impressive 8-2 campaign, Johnson C. Smith head coach Maurice Flowers is named the Coach of the Year. Flowers led the team to an 8-0 start and helped coach a stout defense that allowed 17 or fewer points in nine of the team’s ten games. The Golden Bulls spent the last month in the regional rankings and were a team that struck fear into their opponents on a weekly basis.

Defensive Player of the Year – Benari Black (Johnson C. Smith University)

Johnson C. Smith’s Benari Black is the Defensive Player of the Year honoree after a stellar season that saw him spearhead one of the conference’s best defenses. Black’s 113 tackles were good for first in the conference, as he was the only player to eclipse double-digits. He also added three sacks and three pass break-ups en route to earning the honor, also adding in a CIAA Linebacker of the Week honor to boot.



First-Team All-CIAA

Offensive Linemen:

Kyle Estep (JCSU)

Wide Receivers:

Brevin Caldwell (JCSU)

Quarterback :

Darius Ocean (JCSU)



Defensive Linemen:

Lamone Hill Jr. (JCSU)

Linebackers :

Benari Black (JCSU)

Defensive Backs:

Shamar Baker (JCSU)

Second-Team All-CIAA

Offensive Linemen :

Jamari Mason (JCSU)

Joshua Beatty (JCSU)



Kick Returner :

Ja’qun Wilkins (JCSU)



Linebackers :

Jack Smith (JCSU)

Defensive Backs :

Ja’qun Wilkins (JCSU)

Rookie Team

Kevin Haynes, Jr.

Brick x Brick Docuseries with JCSU Football

The Charlotte, North Carolina HBCU is amid a football resurgence, and our cameras have captured the turnaround at Johnson C. Smith under head coach Maurice Flowers since his first win in 2022. Season 1 of Brick x Brick showed the Golden Bulls increase their win total from two to seven games, the most in over a decade. Season 2 is unfolding to reveal the Golden Bulls as a CIAA championship contender, as they continue to make history in Charlotte, NC.