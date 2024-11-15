HBCU signs highly-touted three-star NYC guard prospect

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk State men’s basketball team signed the first recruit of its 2025 class and a highly-touted New York City guard prospect is headed to HBCU basketball in the MEAC. 2025 combo guard Ahmad Torrence made things official with Norfolk State on Thursday, maintaining a high standard for the future of Norfolk State basketball under head coach Robert Jones.

“To get a player of Ahmad’s caliber, three-star rated recruit and a highly ranked player in the state of New York, it’s a huge get for us,” Jones said. “Ahmad’s versatility and size combined with his IQ being a coach’s son should help him have an outstanding career as a Spartan! He should be an impact player from day one.”



Like his future head coach, Torrence is a product of New York City attending the Thurgood Marshall Academy for Learning and Social Change. Measuring in at 6-5, 195 pounds, he’s wowed HBCU scouts with his versatility and composure. Rated as a three-star recruit and the seventh-ranked player in New York by 247sports.com, Torrence stands as one of the top prospects of Jones’ recruiting resume.



Torrence touted offers from the likes of Northern Illinois, Fordham, and Manhattan before selecting the Spartans.



Across his junior season, Torrence averaged 17.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. Reaching the 500-point mark in just one year, he led Thurgood Marshall to a Manhattan Borough Championship title.

About Ahmad Torrence

Plus, Torrence held an offer from the now-defunct St. Francis Brooklyn Terries, who no longer have an athletic program.

Norfolk State emerged as the favorite late in the recruiting process. Torrence’s skill set aligns well with the Spartans’ style, and he’ll benefit from the New York-to-Norfolk connection already in place. With strong upside on both ends of the court, this commitment holds exciting potential for both the player and the program.