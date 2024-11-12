HBCU hoops team enters Mid-Major Top 25 poll

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk State men’s basketball team has made its way back into the national rankings. The Spartans earned the No. 25 slot in the latest CollegeInsider.com Men’s Mid-Major Top 25 poll, released by the website on Monday evening. Norfolk State (3-0) is the only Historically Black College or University (HBCU) featured in the rankings.



Entering its 26th season of existence this year, the Mid-Major Top 25 poll is made up of teams from the following conferences: America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Coastal Athletic, Conference USA, Horizon, Independents, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-East, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt, West Coast, and Western Athletic. The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) are comprised of HBCU institutions.



The recognition marks Norfolk State’s first ranking in the mid-major poll this season, reaching as high as No. 19 during the 2023-24 season.



Norfolk State hits the road for its first away test on Tuesday night, facing a non-HBCU opponent in William & Mary (1-1) at 7 p.m. at Kaplan Arena.

Norfolk State vs William & Mary Game Preview



LAST TIME OUT

Norfolk State dominated the second half of an 83-69 victory over JMU on Saturday

Christian Ings led the Spartans with 22 points, scoring 17 in the first half

Brian Moore Jr. contributed all 17 of his points in the second half

Kuluel Mading added nine points and six rebounds, knocking down all three of his shot attempts

JMU attempted 42 3-pointers, shooting 31.0 percent from behind the arc (13-of-42)

Norfolk State shot 16-of-21 (76.2 percent) in the second half, holding JMU to a 35.3 percent clip in that period (12-of-34)

SERIES HISTORY

NSU leads the all-time series with William and Mary, 3-2

The Spartans have won the last three matchups against the Tribe, all in the last three seasons

William & Mary’s last win against Norfolk State came on Nov. 19, 2008

Norfolk State cruised past the Tribe, 96-62, in the last meeting between the schools on Nov. 28, 2024. Jamarii Thomas led the Spartans with 23 points and nine assists, while Ings added 15 points off the bench

Ings enjoyed the strongest scoring performance of his career against the Tribe during the 2021-22 season, totaling 31 points on a 12-of-15 shooting night

TRIBE SCOUT

William & Mary enters Monday’s matchup with a 1-1 record

The Tribe opened the season with an 84-36 win over Dickinson, before falling 89-77 at Radford

Noah Collier scored 15 points against Radford, shooting 9-of-10 from the free-throw line

William & Mary is led by head coach Brian Earl, entering his first season with the Tribe after spending seven years as the head coach at Cornell