One killed at Tuskegee during homecoming shooting

One person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting at Tuskegee University in Alabama on Saturday night during the final day of homecoming week, according to the University.

The shooting occurred at the West Commons apartments on campus around 9:30 pm on Saturday. The unidentified person who was killed was not a Tuskegee University student according to university spokesperson Thonnia Lee.

“Several others including Tuskegee University students were injured and are receiving treatment at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery,” according to a university press release.

“The university is in the process of completing student accountability and notifying parents,” Tuskegee University said. “Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley told AL.com that “quite a few people” were injured, but he did not know the exact number. The coroner did not provide information about the person killed.

Tuskegee City Police Chief Patrick Mardis provided more details on the shooting. He told AL.com that a female student was shot in stomach. “I helped load her up.” A male student was shot in the arm and Mardis said he did not have information about the third person injured.

Videos circulating on social media show the moments that gunfire erupted as people began to crouch on the ground and hide behind cars at the apartments.

“Some idiots started shooting,” Mardis said. “You couldn’t get the emergency vehicles in there, there were so many people there.”

Tuskegee city police were already nearby responding to another shooting. There was a double shooting with two minor injuries at a nearby Texaco station when the call came in about the fatal shooting.

This is a developing story.