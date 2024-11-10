HBCU Football: South Carolina State powers past Howard

In a cloudy HBCU showdown at Greene Stadium, South Carolina State powered past Howard University with a decisive 38-14 victory to maintain control of the MEAC race. The matchup saw South Carolina State’s quarterback Eric Phoenix shine, delivering three touchdown passes, including a 63-yard bomb to Einaj Carter in the second quarter. With this win, South Carolina State remains undefeated in MEAC play and stands as a dominant force in HBCU football.

Howard struggled to gain offensive momentum despite a promising start, where Ja’Shawn Scroggins connected with Isiah Williams for a 10-yard touchdown to tie the game early. Scroggins found some success through the air, completing 15 of 30 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns, but four costly interceptions halted Howard’s drive potential. Key moments, such as a 47-yard interception return touchdown by the Bulldog’s Jarod Washington underscored the defensive strength that kept Howard on the back foot throughout the game.

South Carolina State quarterback Eric Phoenix flexes. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

The Bulldog’s defense pressured the Bison relentlessly, with standout defensive performances from Kwantre Harry, who secured two interceptions, and Aaron Smith, who recorded eight tackles. Additionally, South Carolina State’s offensive line allowed Phoenix ample time to complete long passes, with another touchdown going to Keshawn Toney, widening the gap in the third quarter.

This win marks a strong momentum boost for South Carolina State as it prepares to face Morgan State next week. Meanwhile, Howard, now looking to regroup, will meet North Carolina Central in a critical matchup. With championship hopes slim, Howard University aims to bounce back and showcase resilience in their upcoming MEAC contest.