Mississippi Valley State football player killed in car crash

The Mississippi Valley State football team played with heavy hearts during its game against Jackson State on Saturday. Ryan Quinney, a junior from Mobile, Alabama, died on Friday in a car crash in Yazoo City, Mississippi. Yazoo City is roughly 50 miles south of Itta Bena, where Mississippi Valley State is located.

The University released a statement on the death of Quinney early Saturday afternoon.

“We are heartbroken to share that our beloved student, Ryan Quinney, tragically lost his life in a car accident last night. Ryan was a bright light in our community with a spirit that lifted everyone around him. He will be deeply missed by his friends, faculty, and all who knew him.

During this difficult time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Ryan’s family and loved ones. Please keep them, along with his friends and classmates, in your thoughts and prayers. Let us remember Ryan’s impact on our lives and honor his memory by supporting each other through this loss.

Rest in peace, Ryan.”

WAPT-TV reports that according to Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers, the car Quinney was a passenger in was fleeing from the Mississippi Highway Patrol on Friday night. According to Shivers the chase started in Flora, MS, and continued into Yazoo City, where the driver lost control, left the road, struck a parked vehicle before becoming airborne and flipping several times.

The driver was rescued from the scene, but Quinney was pronounced dead at the scene according to the report.

Quinney, a linebacker on the team, played in five of the first six games this season for the Delta Devils. His last appearance came against Alabama State on October 12 in Montgomery.