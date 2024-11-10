WSSU outlasts Fayetteville State in double-OT homecoming win

In a thrilling double-overtime clash, Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) defeated Fayetteville State University (FSU) 37-31 during homecoming at Bowman Gray Stadium, marking its first victory over FSU since 2018. This win lifted WSSU’s record to 7-3, their best season since 2016, when they finished 9-3 and claimed the CIAA title.

The game began with WSSU taking an early lead, courtesy of a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Daylin Lee to Gabriel Linen. FSU answered back in the second quarter with an 88-yard touchdown pass from Joe Owens Jr. to Julia Milligan, tying the game. The teams traded scores in the second half, setting the stage for an intense fourth quarter.

WSSU regained the lead in the final quarter with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Lee to Kaleb Washington, only for FSU to retaliate with a 1-yard run by Caden Davis. With less than two minutes remaining, WSSU’s Asa Barnes powered through for a 7-yard touchdown run, putting the Rams up 24-21. But with mere seconds left, FSU’s Julian Hernandez-Varga drilled a 37-yard field goal, sending the game into overtime.

In the first overtime, Lee ran in a 4-yard touchdown, which FSU matched with a touchdown pass from Owens to Harris-Strayhor. The second overtime proved decisive as Lee found Washington again for a 20-yard touchdown, sealing the win for WSSU when FSU missed their ensuing field goal attempt.

This dramatic victory delighted the 12,000 fans in attendance — its highest attendance number since 2017 — and solidified WSSU’s remarkable season. WSSU finished 6-2 in the CIAA, but will not make the title game. It is, however, in contention for a Division II playoff spot.