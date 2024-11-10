Clark Atlanta University punches ticket to SIAC championship game

In a fiercely contested “Battle of the Big Cats,” Clark Atlanta University claimed a 28-17 victory over HBCU rival Morehouse College at B.T. Harvey Stadium, securing their spot in the 2024 SIAC Championship Game. The Panthers, with a record of 7-2-1, overpowered the Maroon Tigers (1-9), demonstrating their determination to compete for the conference title.

Clark Atlanta’s win alone was a huge step, but the decisive factor came from Albany State’s triumph over Fort Valley State. Albany State narrowly defeated Fort Valley 20-15 in the Fountain City Classic, a victory that indirectly propelled Clark Atlanta into the championship due to the Panthers holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over Fort Valley State. In this matchup, Albany State showcased solid defense, holding Fort Valley State to just 68 rushing yards and forcing three interceptions.

Albany State’s crucial win over Fort Valley provided Clark Atlanta the final push they needed to advance, as Fort Valley’s loss eliminated it from title contention.

With this victory, Clark Atlanta University sets its sights on Miles College for the SIAC Championship, scheduled for November 16 at Sloan-Alumni Stadium. The Panthers, riding high on the momentum from their rivalry win and Albany State’s tiebreaker assistance, are now one game away from claiming the SIAC title.