SEC squad travels to Alabama HBCU, draw record crowd

In front of a record-breaking crowd of 5,639 at the Event Center in Huntsville, AL, the University of Alabama Crimson Tide of the SEC visited Alabama A&M, an HBCU, for a much-anticipated matchup. The energy was palpable as Alabama took control early, ending with a dominant 84-59 victory. This event highlighted the growing support and recognition for HBCU sports, drawing fans from across the state to witness high-level competition.

A special storyline surrounded Alabama’s Zaay Green, who previously played for Alabama A&M’s head coach, Dawn Thornton, during their time together at Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Green delivered a solid performance, scoring 14 points, grabbing six rebounds, and contributing five assists. This game not only celebrated her return to an HBCU venue but also underscored the strong ties between players and coaches within the HBCU community.

Alabama showcased efficient shooting, with standout Sarah Ashlee Barker scoring 19 points on an impressive 9-of-11 shooting. AAMU, however, struggled against the SEC squad’s defense and managed only 33.9% from the field, despite a valiant 13-point effort by Kaila Walker.

The record crowd and memorable performances highlight the significance of HBCU athletic events, bringing visibility and excitement to the HBCU sports scene. This game further strengthened the bond between the SEC squad and its HBCU counterparts, fostering a legacy of camaraderie and competition in college sports.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Alabama A&M played front of the largest crowd inside the AAMU Event Center for a women’s game

The Crimson Tide led by as many as three for the first four minutes, but a jumper from Wilson gave the Bulldogs the lead going into the first media timeout (11-10)

The contest tied at 14 all before the Crimson Tide went on an 8-1 run to end the first quarter, ahead 20-15

UA extended its lead to seven before going on a 13-0 run with 2:30 remaining in the half

Walker added six more points by way of three-pointers to send the game to the break, with the Crimson Tide ahead 46-25

Kourtney Rittenberry scored the first five points for the Bulldogs in the third quarter, but UA ballooned their lead to 61-30 after an 8-0 run with six minutes remaining

The Crimson Tide led by 31 going into the final frame

AAMU outscored the Tide 21-15 in the fourth quarter, paced by Tia Harvey’s five points

GAME NOTES

Alabama A&M shot 33.9 percent (19-of-56) from the field and 35.7 percent (16-of-26) from the free-throw line

The Bulldogs grabbed 33 rebounds

Kalia Walker recorded 13 points, two rebounds and one assist

Darian Burgin added 10 points and led the team with five assists

Alisha Wilson paced the Bulldogs defensively, nabbing 12 rebounds and two steals

The Bulldogs finished with 19 bench points, 24 points in the paint and 13 second chance points

The Crimson Tide shot 56.5 percent (35-of-62) from the field and 46.2 percent from the line (6-13)

AU grabbed 36 rebounds (24 Defensive)

Sarah Ashlee Barker recorded 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Zaay Green contributed 14 points, six rebounds and two steals

The Tide finished with 22 bench points, 54 points in the paint, 29 points off 20 AAMU turnovers, 11 second-chance points and 20 fastbreak points