Grambling women win hoops season opener by 100 points

GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State women’s basketball team turned in a performance for the ages on Tuesday night, demolishing Centenary 131-30 at Willis Reed Court inside the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. The Lady Tigers exploded out of the gates with fast-paced, full-court pressure that left Centenary scrambling all game long. The win marked one of the most dominant performances in recent memory for Grambling State.

Kahia Warmsley finished as the game’s leading scorer with 24 points, while Arianna Mosley added 18 and Douthsine Prien contributed 17. Lydia Freeman had a standout performance, recording a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Lady Tigers’ offense was unstoppable, and their defense was equally relentless, forcing turnovers and converting them into points.

The game began with both teams exchanging quick baskets, but Grambling State wasted no time asserting control. Kaia Warmsley got things started for the Lady Tigers with a smooth mid-range jumper, setting the tone for the night. Solid backcourt defense from GSU led to an and-one layup from Douthsine Prien, sparking a defensive and offensive blitz that left Centenary overwhelmed.

Grambling’s defense forced 20 turnovers in the first half alone, while the Lady Tigers turned the ball over just twice.

The first quarter was nothing short of spectacular, as the Lady Tigers unleashed a 41-0 run. Grambling State shot a scorching 72% from the field (21-29), leaving Centenary with no answer defensively. The Tigers led 51-6 after the opening period, showcasing their intensity on both ends of the floor.

In the second quarter, Grambling State’s high-pressure defense continued to stifle Centenary, leading to more turnovers and easy fast-break opportunities. GSU went on another devastating run, this time a 40-3 surge that put the game well out of reach.

The Lady Tigers shot 14-24 in the second quarter, maintaining their offensive efficiency while holding Centenary to just three points. At halftime, Grambling State held a commanding 91-9 lead, with three players already in double figures.

After the break, Grambling State eased off the full-court press but showed no signs of slowing down. The Tigers continued to build their lead, reaching 100 points with less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter. GSU outscored Centenary 22-11 in the third period, pushing the score to 113-20 heading into the final quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Grambling State cruised to a 131-30 victory, with the team showing remarkable depth and efficiency. The 131 points marked the most scored by the Lady Tigers since January 2, 2024, when they posted 159 points against the College of Biblical Studies.

The win was a complete team effort, with the Tigers dominating both offensively and defensively from start to finish.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

10-26 from three-point land. (38.55%)

50-91 in the paint. (54.9%)

21-34 from the charity stripe. (61.8%)

66 points off turnovers.

70 points from the bench.

41 points off fast break opportunities.

UP NEXT

Grambling State women’s basketball travels to New Orleans, La. to take on Xavier University of Louisiana Saturday, November 9. Tip-off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at the Convocation Center.