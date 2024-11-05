HBCU basketball power gives Big East school a run for their money

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Xavier University out of the Big East conference went on an 11-0 run midway through the second half to break open a tight contest as HBCU basketball powerhouse Texas Southern dropped its season opener in a tight 78-69 on Monday night.



Tied at 10 in the first half, the trio of Kolby Granger, Oumar Koureissi, and Kavion McClain sparked an 8-0 run as Texas Southern opened an 18-10 lead. Xavier cut it to 18-14 but TSU kept the pressure on its Big East foe as they upped the margin back to eight (24-16) at the 9:01 mark. The Musketeers cut the lead to 24-21 but the HBCU hoops squad continued to take their best punch as Granger’s three-point play and Alex Anderson’s trey moved the lead back to 30-21.



Xavier did its best to try and chip away but the Tigers held their ground en route to a 38-34 halftime lead.



Xavier would take the lead early in the second half as they upped it to 45-40 nearly three minutes in. Down 49-48, Kolby Granger’s three-pointer moved TSU back ahead 51-49 but Xavier tied it at 51. McClain’s trey moved Texas Southern back on top 54-51 as there were two more ties from that point.

Xavier would hit three consecutive baskets while TSU would miss its next three during a 2:19 span as the Musketeers moved ahead 65-55. Texas Southern would get within eight on several occasions down the stretch but couldn’t overcome the deficit as Xavier won for the second time in series history.



McClain finished with 21 points off the bench while Granger followed with 15. Kenny Hunter led Texas Southern with six boards. Grayson Carter chipped in with 10 points.



Texas Southern is back in action at home on Wednesday against Texas A&M-San Antonio at 6 p.m.