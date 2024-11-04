North Carolina A&T sets homecoming attendance record

EAST GREENSBORO, NC (Nov. 4, 2024) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State (North Carolina A&T) University’s storied annual homecoming celebration last month was bigger than ever: At least 131,753 Aggie alumni, fans, friends and supporters attended the weeklong array of events in and around Greensboro, organizers say.

The record total of duplicated attendance is based on law enforcement crowd measures – on ground and by air — around the parade, tailgating, football game and outdoor performances on game day, attendance at ticketed events and estimated attendance at numerous non-ticketed events, from Coronation of the North Carolina A&T royal court to college and department alumni luncheons across campus on Friday of homecoming week, Oct. 18. With a student body of 14,311, A&T is America’s largest historically Black college or university for the 11th consecutive year.

Organizers stress the attendance total is a conservative estimate, and that the actual count is likely higher. Final numbers are not in yet for the Homecoming Vending Mall, which drew thousands of shoppers to the Koury Conference Center Sheraton on homecoming weekend.

“Our homecoming is not just a cherished annual tradition for alumni and students, it truly is the Greatest Homecoming on Earth. This year, as we celebrated the 98th edition of our homecoming, we made a remarkable impact on the local economy, generating millions of dollars through lodging, dining, event ticket sales, retail purchases, and much more,” said North Carolina A&T Associate Vice Chancellor of Alumni Crystal W. Boyce, who oversees programming for and relations with A&T’s 70,000 alumni. “We are humbled to witness its popularity grow along with the impact it has locally, nationally and internationally.”

NC A&T homecoming 2024.

Boyce underscored that numerous large Greensboro hotels sold out their properties during GHOE, as many affectionally call homecoming, including the Koury Center and the Grandover Resort. The Koury Center, which serves as host hotel, sold out its entire block of homecoming rooms within five minutes of opening for booking early in 2024.

The homecoming game itself sold out two months before the game. Additional bleachers were brought in to accommodate an additional 1,500 fans, raising game attendance to 23,016.

But even larger crowds filled the areas around the stadium, which were packed with tens of thousands of participants and spectators at the homecoming parade, the city’s Aggie Fan Fest food, music and retail expo, tailgating on Laurel Street and on large practice fields around Truist Stadium and after the game at the Greek Plots. The latter are distinctive campus sites maintained by A&T fraternity and sorority chapters collectively known as The Divine 9. Aggie Fan Fest alone drew 47,000 celebrants on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The data shared above only includes attendance at official homecoming events. It doesn’t reflect attendance at any of the dozens of off-campus parties, performances and nightclub events organized by private promoters. Those events draw thousands of celebrants from across North Carolina and beyond.

Boyce said GHOE is a time of giving as well as celebrating. More than 2,100 Aggies took part in the Homecoming Giving Challenge, which raises money each year for student and academic needs at the university. Aggies also supported the 1891 Challenge, which raises money directly for student financial aid, and gave non-perishable food items and money to the Aggie Source, which supports food-insecure students.

“There is truly something in this celebration for everyone,” said Boyce. “We’re already looking forward to Oct. 5 – 12, 2025, and our 99th annual homecoming, and we know plenty of other Aggies are, too.”