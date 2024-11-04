JCSU football reacts to first loss of the season

Johnson C. Smith was the last undefeated team in HBCU football heading into week 10. But the streak was ended at the hands of CIAA championship game veterans, the Fayetteville State Broncos. Hear from head coach Maurice Flowers and linebackers Jack Smith and Benari Black after the game as JCSU football heads to Salisbury to face its biggest rivals on the last week of the regular season with a spot in the CIAA championship game hanging in the balance. Watch the postgame presser below and catch the HBCU Gameday Original Series ‘Brick x Brick” on Sundays at 7 pm ET on HBCU Gameday on Fox Soul with weekly episodes airing on the hbcugameday.com homepage, the Gameday app, and on the HBCU Gameday YouTube Channel.

HBCU Gameday on Fox Soul

HBCU Gameday has extended its reach in the media landscape with a new agreement with Fox Soul. Beginning October 27, HBCU Gameday will broadcast a weekly sports show on the network every Sunday at 7 pm ET and 4 pm PT. The show is simply called HBCU Gameday.

For a majority of the episodes during the football season, HBCU Gameday will feature segments from the Wali Pitt docuseries “Brick x Brick.” The series follows head coach Maurice Flowers as he leads Johnson C. Smith University, a Charlotte, NC HBCU, into the championship picture in the CIAA. Through the first seven games of the season, JCSU sits at 7-0 with an unbeaten record.

The partnership with Fox Soul will allow HBCU Gameday to reach many new viewers. Fox Soul is available on Roku, YouTube, YouTube TV, Vizio, LG, Tubi, Xumo, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Plex, Apple TV, Fire TV, Amazon News, Fox Local and Samsung TV Plus.

Brick x Brick Docuseries with JCSU Football

The Charlotte, North Carolina HBCU is amid a football resurgence, and HBCU Gameday cameras have captured the turnaround at Johnson C. Smith under head coach Maurice Flowers since his first win in 2022. Season 1 of Brick x Brick showed the Golden Bulls increase their win total from two to seven games, the most in over a decade. Season 2 is unfolding to reveal the Golden Bulls as a CIAA championship contender, as they continue to make HBCU football history in Charlotte, NC.

Brick x Brick SzN II | JCSU vs WSSU | Still Perfect

Johnson C. Smith (JCSU) football took its 7-0 record on the road to Winston-Salem State, at one of the most hostile stadiums in CIAA football, but managed to keep a cool head and leave Bowman Gray Stadium 8-0.