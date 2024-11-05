Shedeur Sanders is entering the 2025 NFL Draft —here’s why

Shedeur Sanders, the Colorado football star and Jackson State transfer, made it clear he will not be back at Colorado for the 2025 season and will be entering the 2025 NFL Draft.

A video by Well Off Media — run by Deion Sanders Jr. — shows Colorado players discussing spring semester class registration. But Sanders made it clear he’s not registering for class next semester.



“I’m going to the league,” Sanders said with a smile.

“Ay, registration?! I know after last game man, y’all not gon’ see me.”





Shedeur Sanders is a senior on the field, but another season of eligibility could be his if he wanted it. However, he made it clear that won’t be the case and he’ll be entering the 2025 NFL Draft.



Sanders later tweeted that he was graduating early. People who have followed his career since high school may remember that he graduated early from Trinity Christian in 2020 before following his father, Deion Sanders, to Jackson State in the spring semester of 2021. While he didn’t play in the COVID-19 induced spring 2021 season for JSU, he did practice with the team — often taking first-team reps.

Starting as a true freshman in 2021, he led Jackson State to two SWAC championships and a Celebration Bowl appearance. Sanders showcased his talents through his accuracy, strong arm, and impressive football IQ, gaining attention for his leadership and ability to perform in high-stakes games. During his time at JSU, he broke numerous school records and was awarded the Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman in FCS football.

In 2023, Sanders followed his father to Colorado, a move that marked his entry into the Power Five level. Despite stepping into a more competitive landscape, Sanders quickly adapted, bringing his dynamic play style and confidence. His transition has demonstrated his ability to perform on a larger stage, positioning him as a rising star in college football and a potential first round NFL Draft pick next spring.