Mississippi Valley State’s Sh’Diamond McKnight delivered an impressive near-quadruple-double performance, showcasing the talent that HBCU basketball continues to bring to the spotlight.

McKnight’s stat line in Mississippi Valley’s season-opening 89-78 loss to Memphis included 22 points, 8 assists, 8 rebounds, and 9 steals, a standout all-around effort that had fans on the edge as she flirted with a rare quadruple-double. Her performance exemplifies the drive and skills honed in HBCU programs, even in tough matchups like this one. Kerra Jones added 15 points for Mississippi Valley State.

Sh’Diamond McNight is a key piece of the Mississippi Valley State attack.

Another player with HBCU roots, Ti’lan “Tilly” Boler, also made waves in this game for Memphis. Boler, who previously played for Jackson State, put up 11 points and contributed 4 rebounds and one steal in Memphis’s victory. Boler’s transition from Jackson State to Memphis is a testament to the strength and versatility of HBCU athletes, who increasingly demonstrate they can compete and succeed at multiple levels.

Despite Sh’Diamond McKnight’s dynamic play, Memphis’s defense and control of the boards ultimately sealed the game. Memphis out-rebounded Mississippi Valley 52-33, taking advantage of second-chance opportunities. However, McKnight’s performance underscored her as one of the most electrifying players to watch in HBCU sports this season, continuing the tradition of HBCU athletes making a mark through sheer tenacity and skill. This matchup, though a loss for Mississippi Valley State, serves as a reminder of the impact HBCU talent has on college basketball, setting the stage for more players to emerge and thrive on both HBCU and broader athletic stages.