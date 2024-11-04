HBCU football bowl game won’t happen this year

One year after popping up on the HBCU football scene, the Florida Beach Bowl has been put on ice.



The bowl game between the CIAA and SIAC — two HBCU Division II conferences — will not take place in 2024, sources from each conference confirmed to HBCU Gameday. Sources indicate that funding was an issue as the bowl looked to build off its inaugural game.



The inaugural game was held last year in Fort Lauderdale at the DRV PNK Stadium on Dec. 13. It was streamed on the HBCU Plus Platform, which touted over 720k viewers in the inaugural contest that featured Fort Valley State from the SIAC and Johnson C. Smith from the CIAA. Fort Valley State went on to win the game 23-10.





The Florida Beach Bowl was being touted as a potential long-term successor to the Pioneer Bowl between the two conferences — the oldest of the four NCAA HBCU conferences. Established in 1997, the bowl provided a rare postseason opportunity specifically for Division II HBCU teams, who otherwise would not have had access to a high-profile bowl game.

Held mostly in the South, including frequent games in Atlanta, Georgia, the Pioneer Bowl allowed CIAA and SIAC champions or top contenders to face off, continuing a legacy of fierce, regional HBCU rivalries. The game was designed to celebrate the achievements of HBCU programs and to increase visibility for players who were often overlooked in broader college football media coverage.

Over the years, the Pioneer Bowl created many memorable moments for players, coaches, and fans, contributing to the rich history of HBCU football. However, the game faced financial and logistical challenges, leading to intermittent cancellations, and ultimately ceased after the 2012 matchup.