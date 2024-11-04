HBCU basketball squads tip-off vs. top opponents

The HBCU basketball season tips off with a bang as several programs take on nationally ranked powerhouses, beginning with two-time defending MEAC champion Howard University, who faces #1 Kansas in a rematch of their 2023 first-round NCAA Tournament game. This opening game offers Howard another chance to test their mettle against the nation’s top team, marking an exciting start for HBCU basketball fans everywhere.
Jackson State also has a daunting task ahead, taking on #4 Houston. After an impressive offseason, Jackson State aims to make a strong statement against one of the nation’s elite programs. Games like these showcase the grit and talent that HBCU teams bring to the court, despite often facing larger programs with substantial resources.
Mississippi Valley State is set for a tough matchup against #5 Iowa State, pushing this resilient HBCU to compete at the highest level. While Iowa State brings depth and experience, MVSU will look to showcase the spirit and resilience that HBCU basketball is known for.
|HBCU Team
|Opponent
|Location
|Howard University
|#1 Kansas
|Away
|Jackson State
|#4 Houston
|Away
|Mississippi Valley State
|#5 Iowa State
|Away
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|#20 Cincinnati
|Away
|Florida A&M
|TCU
|Away
|North Carolina Central
|George Mason
|Away
|Alabama State
|UNLV
|Away
|Alcorn State
|Utah
|Away
|Southern University
|South Dakota
|Away
|Texas Southern
|Xavier (OH)
|Away
|Southern University – New Orleans
|Grambling State
|Away
|College of Biblical Studies
|Prairie View A&M
|Away
|Frostburg State
|Morgan State
|Home
|University of Maryland Eastern Shore
|Vanderbilt
|Away
|Coppin State
|Wake Forest
|Away
|Delaware State
|Virginia Tech
|Away
|Morris College
|South Carolina State
|Home
|Penn State – Wilkes-Barre
|Norfolk State
|Home
|Fisk
|Tennessee State
|Home
|Cheyney
|North Carolina A&T
|Home
|Mid-Atlantic Christian
|Hampton
|Home
Next up, Arkansas-Pine Bluff heads to Cincinnati to face the #20 Bearcats. This matchup provides UAPB a stage to shine against a historically successful program, representing HBCUs with pride and determination. In a game that highlights the depth and versatility of HBCU athletes, Arkansas-Pine Bluff will strive to keep the game competitive and showcase its talents to a national audience.
For each of these HBCUs, playing NCAA ranked teams offers a valuable experience and an opportunity to bring greater recognition to the athletic prowess found within HBCU programs. As fans tune in, they’ll see more than just basketball; they’ll witness the strength, resilience, and talent that HBCU basketball brings to the court, regardless of the opponent.