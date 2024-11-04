Home » Latest News » HBCU basketball squads tip-off vs. top opponents

HBCU basketball squads tip-off vs. top opponents

2024-2025 HBCU Basketball HBCU Basketball MEAC SWAC
Steven J. Gaither

Author:

Steven J. Gaither

November 04, 2024

The HBCU basketball season tips off with a bang as several programs take on nationally ranked powerhouses, beginning with two-time defending MEAC champion Howard University, who faces #1 Kansas in a rematch of their 2023 first-round NCAA Tournament game. This opening game offers Howard another chance to test their mettle against the nation’s top team, marking an exciting start for HBCU basketball fans everywhere.

Jackson State also has a daunting task ahead, taking on #4 Houston. After an impressive offseason, Jackson State aims to make a strong statement against one of the nation’s elite programs. Games like these showcase the grit and talent that HBCU teams bring to the court, despite often facing larger programs with substantial resources.

Bryce Harris, Howard University NCAA HBCU
Bryce Harris will lead Howard University against Kansas on Monday night.

Mississippi Valley State is set for a tough matchup against #5 Iowa State, pushing this resilient HBCU to compete at the highest level. While Iowa State brings depth and experience, MVSU will look to showcase the spirit and resilience that HBCU basketball is known for.

HBCU TeamOpponentLocation
Howard University#1 KansasAway
Jackson State#4 HoustonAway
Mississippi Valley State#5 Iowa StateAway
Arkansas-Pine Bluff#20 CincinnatiAway
Florida A&MTCUAway
North Carolina CentralGeorge MasonAway
Alabama StateUNLVAway
Alcorn StateUtahAway
Southern UniversitySouth DakotaAway
Texas SouthernXavier (OH)Away
Southern University – New OrleansGrambling StateAway
College of Biblical StudiesPrairie View A&MAway
Frostburg StateMorgan StateHome
University of Maryland Eastern ShoreVanderbiltAway
Coppin StateWake ForestAway
Delaware StateVirginia TechAway
Morris CollegeSouth Carolina StateHome
Penn State – Wilkes-BarreNorfolk StateHome
FiskTennessee StateHome
CheyneyNorth Carolina A&THome
Mid-Atlantic ChristianHamptonHome

Next up, Arkansas-Pine Bluff heads to Cincinnati to face the #20 Bearcats. This matchup provides UAPB a stage to shine against a historically successful program, representing HBCUs with pride and determination. In a game that highlights the depth and versatility of HBCU athletes, Arkansas-Pine Bluff will strive to keep the game competitive and showcase its talents to a national audience.

For each of these HBCUs, playing NCAA ranked teams offers a valuable experience and an opportunity to bring greater recognition to the athletic prowess found within HBCU programs. As fans tune in, they’ll see more than just basketball; they’ll witness the strength, resilience, and talent that HBCU basketball brings to the court, regardless of the opponent.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X