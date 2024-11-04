HBCU basketball squads tip-off vs. top opponents

The HBCU basketball season tips off with a bang as several programs take on nationally ranked powerhouses, beginning with two-time defending MEAC champion Howard University, who faces #1 Kansas in a rematch of their 2023 first-round NCAA Tournament game. This opening game offers Howard another chance to test their mettle against the nation’s top team, marking an exciting start for HBCU basketball fans everywhere.

Jackson State also has a daunting task ahead, taking on #4 Houston. After an impressive offseason, Jackson State aims to make a strong statement against one of the nation’s elite programs. Games like these showcase the grit and talent that HBCU teams bring to the court, despite often facing larger programs with substantial resources.

Bryce Harris will lead Howard University against Kansas on Monday night.

Mississippi Valley State is set for a tough matchup against #5 Iowa State, pushing this resilient HBCU to compete at the highest level. While Iowa State brings depth and experience, MVSU will look to showcase the spirit and resilience that HBCU basketball is known for.

HBCU Team Opponent Location Howard University #1 Kansas Away Jackson State #4 Houston Away Mississippi Valley State #5 Iowa State Away Arkansas-Pine Bluff #20 Cincinnati Away Florida A&M TCU Away North Carolina Central George Mason Away Alabama State UNLV Away Alcorn State Utah Away Southern University South Dakota Away Texas Southern Xavier (OH) Away Southern University – New Orleans Grambling State Away College of Biblical Studies Prairie View A&M Away Frostburg State Morgan State Home University of Maryland Eastern Shore Vanderbilt Away Coppin State Wake Forest Away Delaware State Virginia Tech Away Morris College South Carolina State Home Penn State – Wilkes-Barre Norfolk State Home Fisk Tennessee State Home Cheyney North Carolina A&T Home Mid-Atlantic Christian Hampton Home

Next up, Arkansas-Pine Bluff heads to Cincinnati to face the #20 Bearcats. This matchup provides UAPB a stage to shine against a historically successful program, representing HBCUs with pride and determination. In a game that highlights the depth and versatility of HBCU athletes, Arkansas-Pine Bluff will strive to keep the game competitive and showcase its talents to a national audience.

For each of these HBCUs, playing NCAA ranked teams offers a valuable experience and an opportunity to bring greater recognition to the athletic prowess found within HBCU programs. As fans tune in, they’ll see more than just basketball; they’ll witness the strength, resilience, and talent that HBCU basketball brings to the court, regardless of the opponent.