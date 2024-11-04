HBCU coach says he wasn’t running up the score in 91-point win

Virginia Union University (VUU) turned heads and in the HBCU football world and beyond this past Saturday, with a staggering 91-0 victory over Bluefield State.

The point output tied a 108-year-old scoring record, set back in 1916. Head coach Dr. Alvin Parker addressed the monumental score, emphasizing that it wasn’t a case of running up the points, despite going for a two-point conversion up 89-0 early in the fourth quarter.

“It definitely wasn’t an effort to try to run up any score or anything like that,” Parker stated in the school’s post-game interview. Instead, the team used the opportunity to reward players across the roster, giving them a chance to shine on the field. “Everybody earned the right to play, and everybody earned the reps that they deserved and they earned today,” he explained.

Parker’s approach reflected a focus on development and recognition. “When guys got in, they produced,” he remarked. This sentiment was evident as quarterback Mark Wright threw for a career-high 347 yards, completing passes of 90 and 88 yards, while RJ Rosales added another 121 passing yards. The team combined for 468 yards in the air, showcasing the depth of VUU’s offense.

Defensively, the Panthers were unstoppable, recording four interceptions, including a 98-yard touchdown return by William Davis. The team’s defensive effort contributed to the impressive shutout.

Jada Byers scored three touchdowns in the historic blowout. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)





“Our defense doesn’t get as much recognition as they necessarily deserve, but I was happy to see them perform the way they did today.”

As the game progressed, the team rallied around the idea of pursuing the record, which was set against Saint Paul’s College during World War I.

“Those guys, they wanted the record…the whole team was going off on it.” In the end, his players’ determination led to a historical tie, making a lasting mark in HBCU football.

Next up, Virginia Union University faces off against rival Virginia State, a game that holds implications for the conference championship—a fitting stage for this history-making team.