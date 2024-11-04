LA Rams star gives former HBCU teammate great news

Two years ago, LA Rams defensive back Cobie Durant was an HBCU football star looking for a chance to prove himself in front of NFL scouts, like Aaron Smith.

Over the weekend the second-year NFL cornerback got to deliver the news to one of his teammates that he has a chance to walk the same path.



Durant broke the news to the South Carolina State linebacker that he has officially been invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

“Im honored to officially invite one of my guys and former teammates, to the East-West Shrine (Bowl) this year,” Durant said in a video recorded on the LA Rams practice field and shown to the SC State program. “In 2022 I was able to go to the East-West Shrine and showcase my skills in front of all 32 teams and get the attention I needed to get drafted into the NFL. This year, a world-class guy gets the same opportunity to be able to showcase his skills at the Dallas Cowboys facility in front of all 32 teams. This year, Aaron Smith, you are invited to the East-West Shrine.”

South Carolina State linebacker Aaron Smith tackles NC Central QB. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Aaron Smith is a 6’2, 218 pound linebacker from Manning, South Carolina. Last season he had 63 tackles — 47 solo — with 11 of them coming behind the line. Five of those are sacks. This season he has 32 solo tackles, three tackles for loss and a half a sack.



The stud linebacker got a hug from his coach, Chennis Berry, and was cheered on by his South Carolina State teammates. After a few tears, he addressed his teammates.



“Like coach says – he talks about the team. I couldn’t be able to do the things I do without y’all boys picking me up every day. My D-line making it easy for me to run through guys and make plays.”

Cobie Durant, a fourth round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has had a solid season so far — winning NFC Defensive Player of The Week honors in October. He’s just the latest in a long line of South Carolina State NFL standouts from the HBCU — particularly on the defensive side. Now, Aaron Smith will get his chance to show why he might be next in that line.