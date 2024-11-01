NBA champ lands extension at HBCU

NBA champion Mo Williams is locked in at his HBCU.

Jackson State University announced a contract extension for head men’s basketball coach Mo Williams, cementing his role as a pivotal leader for the Tigers’ program. The announcement was made Friday morning by JSU President Dr. Marcus Thompson and Vice President/Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson, emphasizing the university’s commitment to Williams’ vision and leadership.

Williams, a Jackson native with an extensive NBA background, brings a wealth of experience to his alma mater. As a former NBA All-Star with a 13-year professional playing career, Williams knows firsthand what it takes to succeed at the highest levels. His influence has been transformative at Jackson State, combining his pro-level expertise with his deep roots in the community.

Before joining the Tigers, he honed his coaching skills as the head coach at HBCU Alabama State, where he built a reputation for developing young talent and creating a strong team culture.

Reflecting on the extension, Coach Williams shared his gratitude: “I am blessed, definitely blessed and humble. This is home for me. I believe in this program, I believe in this university, and it’s heartwarming to feel the same from the university. I want to thank the President, Dr. Thompson, and our AD and everyone that was involved in making this decision.”

Now in his third season as head coach, the former NBA All-Star is laying the groundwork for a successful future, focusing on developing his players both on and off the court. This extension provides Williams the stability needed to further implement his vision, build on the team’s progress, and continue strengthening Jackson State basketball’s competitive edge.