 Jackson State football extends contract of head coach T.C. Taylor

JACKSON, Miss. | Jackson State University President, Dr. Marcus Thompson, and Vice President/Director of Athletics, Ashley Robinson, announced a contract extension for head football coach T.C. Taylor on Friday morning. Taylor is in his second year as the head coach of the Historic HBCU football program at Jackson State after a stellar career playing for the Tigers.



Quote from head football coach T.C. Taylor…



“It’s truly a blessing and it lets me know that all the work I have done in the last year and a half as a head coach has not gone unnoticed by our great AD Ashley Robinson and our President, Dr. Thompson. It is truly a blessing to be the head coach of my alma mater, and now I can turn my focus to building this football program.”

About T.C. Taylor

One of the greatest Jackson State Football Tigers to ever don the Blue and White has ascended to the position of Head Coach at his HBCU. T.C. Taylor was named the 22nd head coach for JSU football. He officially took the reins of the program following the conclusion of the Celebration Bowl.

The former JSU quarterback and wide receiver has been a part of the Jackson State football staff since 2019, coaching tight ends and wide receivers, and has played a key role in a historic run over the past two seasons of Tiger football.

In his first season at the helm of the Tigers, Taylor led the team to a second-place finish in the East Division. They finished fourth in the conference in scoring at 27.3 points per game and third in rushing with 1,778 yards on 397 attempts for an average of 161.6 yards per game. They also finished second in passing at 227.7 yards per game, and were the best team offensively in the conference at 389.4 yards per game. Defensively, the team finished fifth in the conference in scoring and fourth in total defense.