NCAA Division I wrestling’s only HBCU releases 2024-25 schedule

BALTIMORE, Md. (Oct. 23, 2024) — HBCU wrestling head coach Kenny Monday has announced the full Morgan State 2024-25 season schedule, featuring seven home duals at Hill Field House including one against an opponent ranked inside the top 30 in InterMat’s preseason national rankings.



“We’re excited to compete against every competition this season, especially after being accepted into the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association,” said Coach Kenny Monday. “Our biggest challenge will be facing Lehigh University on November 15th, who has three top-ranked wrestlers in the country.”



“We’re excited for the opportunity to compete this season.”



Morgan, the only Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in the country to offer the sport of wrestling at the NCAA Division I Varsity level, opens its 2024-25 campaign when they compete at the Southeast Open (formally the Hokie Open) on Saturday, November 2 at Cregger Center Fieldhouse in Salem, Va.



On Saturday, November 10th, the Hill Field House will come alive with excitement as the Bears prepare to take on Glenville State at 2 p.m. Following the matchup with Glenville State, the Bears will shift gears to face Bucknell.

Morgan’s upcoming road trip to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, promises to be an exciting challenge as the HBCU prepares to face off against Lehigh on November 15. After this encounter, the Bears will head to Arlington, Virginia, where they will take on Marymount on Sunday, November 17 at noon, followed by VMI.

On Friday, November 22, at 7 p.m., the Morgan wrestling team will travel to College Park to take on the University of Maryland, which is currently ranked No. 27 in InterMat’s preseason national rankings. Following this important duel, the Morgan wrestling team will return to their home turf at Hill Field House to compete against the University of Pennsylvania on Sunday, December 8.

Morgan is set to host a highly anticipated wrestling match against Army West Point, which is currently ranked No. 28 in InterMat’s preseason national rankings. The Army Black Knights have a storied tradition in collegiate wrestling and the matchup will serve as a significant opportunity for Morgan’s wrestling program to test itself against a formidable opponent.

The Bears are set to face off against Hofstra and Nassau in an exciting match-up in Nassau, New York, on Saturday, December 21 to wrap the month of action.

The Bears open the New Year when they travel to Chattanooga, Tenn. for the Southern Scuffle (Jan. 4-5) hosted by the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. The top programs are slated to take part in the tourney along with a slew of other high-level teams.

Morgan State is set to make a triumphant return to their HBCU home court for the first time in the New Year, hosting Princeton in what promises to be an exciting matchup.

Morgan will compete at the Davidson Duals (Jan. 16-17) against host Davidson, followed by a duals against Lock Haven and The Citadel.

On Sunday, Jan. 19 , the Bears are set to take the mat at Hill Field House, where they will host Johns Hopkins. Following this matchup, the Bears will have a brief hiatus, before returning to action on Friday, February 7, when they take on Binghamton.

The Bears are gearing up for an exciting finale to their regular season as they take on Sacred Heart in a road dual match on Sunday, February 16. Following their encounter with Sacred Heart, the Bears will return home for the much-anticipated season finale against American on Sunday, February 23.

Lehigh hosts this year’s EIWA Championship Tournament on March 7-8 at the Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pa.

Missouri hosts this year’s NCAA Championships on March 20-22 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia , Pa.