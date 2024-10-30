HBCU Women’s basketball squad ranked in Mid Major Top 25

The Norfolk State women’s basketball team earned the No. 14 ranking in the first College Insider’s Mid Major Women’s Basketball Top 25 poll of the 2024-25 season. One of only two HBCU programs to be ranked.



In its 15th season of existence, the mid-major poll recognizes the top teams from the following conferences: America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Coastal Athletic, Conference USA, Horizon, Independent, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt, West Coast, Western Athletic.



NSU enters the season tied for first with Howard in the MEAC Preseason poll. Last season, the Spartans finished with a 27-6 overall record with a 13-1 record in MEAC play. NSU ended the season ranked No. 13 in the final mid-major poll of last season.



Norfolk State and North Carolina A&T (17) are the only two programs from Historical Black College or Universities (HBCU) featured in the rankings.



Norfolk State steps on the court for the first time this season at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4 inside of Echols Hall against William & Mary.

he two-time defending MEAC regular season and tournament champions headlined the 2024-25 MEAC Women’s Basketball preseason poll announced Tuesday afternoon during the media day festivities.



Norfolk State tied with Howard in the MEAC’s predicted order of finish, earning five preseason conference accolades including Preseason Player of the Year Diamond Johnson.



Johnson and Kierra Wheeler earned All-MEAC First Team honors, Niya Fields received a second-team nod, while Anjanae Richardson landed on the third team.



The poll is voted on by the conference’s head coaches and sports information directors.



Norfolk State finished ahead in the tie for first with Howard in the predicted team standings. Both teams received 117 points, however, NSU received 11 first-place votes, while Howard amassed five first-place votes.



Johnson received several honors last season that included MEAC Newcomer of the Year, All-MEAC First Team, All-MEAC Defensive Team, BOXTROW HBSCU Impact Award, and BOXTROW HBCU All-America First Team selection. She averaged 20.2 points per game, bringing in 5.4 rebounds per game. Johnson also averaged 3.8 steals and 2.9 assists per game.



Wheeler returns after being named MEAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Year last season. She also assumed BOXTROW HBCU Player of the Year All-MEAC First Team and All-MEAC Defensive Team honors. Wheeler averaged 17.6 points per game and 9.7 rebounds. She also recorded 1.6 blocks per game, 1.6 steals, and 1.5 assists.



Fields returns to the Spartans after she led the MEAC in assists (4.0 per game), total assists (132), and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.12). She also averaged 6.4 points per game, 2.5 steals and 2.5 rebounds. Fields earned All-MEAC Second Team honors following the season.



Richardson enters her second season in a Spartan uniform, following a MEAC All-Rookie selection last season. She averaged 7.1 points per game and brought in 1.4 rebounds. Richardson also averaged 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals.



Norfolk State opens its 2024-25 campaign against William & Mary on Monday, Nov. 4 inside of Echols Hall.