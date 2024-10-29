North Carolina A&T women ranked amongst best mid-majors

GREENSBORO – The first women’s basketball Division I Mid-Major poll conducted by collegeinsider.com out of Boston is out, and North Carolina A&T makes a prominent appearance in it.

The Aggies are ranked preseason No. 17 in the collegeinsider.com poll, their highest preseason ranking in program history. The impressive preseason ranking comes nearly two weeks after Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) head coaches voted the Aggies the CAA favorite. A&T is coming off a 22-12 season, where it went 13-5 in league play and made a postseason appearance in the WNIT.

A&T won two games, advancing to the Super 16 before Troy ended the Aggies season at Corbett Sports Center. The Aggies brought back all five starters from that team, including preseason All-CAA first-team unanimous selection Jordyn Dorsey .

North Carolina A&T women’s basketball players enjoy Aggie Madness. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Fellow first-team preseason All-CAA selection graduate guard Maleia Bracone is also back, along with second-team preseason All-CAA selection junior center Chaniya Clark . Graduate guard D’Mya Tucker and sophomore and 2023-24 All-CAA rookie team selection Paris Locke also return as starters.

In addition to all the experience returning, the Aggies also added five Division I transfers. Tarrell Robinson , the most successful head coach in the program’s history, returns for his 13th season. He is coming off his sixth 20-win season. He is seeking his fourth NCAA tournament appearance and eighth overall postseason appearance.

The Aggies open the season with two games in Texas. They play at SMU to open the season on Monday, November 4, before playing at Rice on November 7. The Aggies return for their home opener against the University of North Carolina on Tuesday, November 12, at 7 p.m., inside Corbett Sports Center.