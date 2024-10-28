HBCU Football: CIAA Championship race narrows with two weeks to go

HBCU fans are watching closely as the 2024 CIAA football season enters its final stretch. The race for the championship is down to the wire as Johnson C. Smith, Virginia Union and Virginia State position themselves for a spot in the CIAA Championship Game. With only two weeks left, the stakes are higher than ever, and every game counts.

The Top Contenders

Johnson C. Smith has put together a flawless season so far, boasting an 8-0 record overall and 5-0 in the CIAA. They’ve claimed wins over the conference’s top teams, including Virginia Union, Virginia State, and Winston-Salem State. However, their victory over Virginia Union was not counted as a conference game, which leaves Virginia Union technically undefeated in the CIAA as well.

Virginia Union, currently 5-0 in conference play and 6-2 overall, is hot on Johnson C. Smith’s heels. They’ve also displayed strength, particularly with a key win over Winston-Salem State. Their final regular-season matchup is against Virginia State, a game with massive implications for both teams.

Virginia State stands at 4-1 in the CIAA, with a 5-3 overall record. It faced Winston-Salem State but took a loss in a game that didn’t impact its conference standings. This gives Virginia State an extra boost in their run for the title. Their season-ender against Virginia Union will be one of the most anticipated games of the season, as both teams are fighting for a top-two finish.

Winston-Salem State is not technically out of contention with a 4-2 conference record and a 6-3 overall record. While it has had a strong season, a recent loss has put them just a step behind the top three contenders. It would need the three teams ahead of it to end the season with two conference losses as its win at Virginia State earlier in the season didn’t count as a loss for VSU.

Remaining Challenges and Final Games

Johnson C. Smith faces Fayetteville State next, a team with a strong championship history, having been a staple in the CIAA Championship Game for the past few seasons. This could be Johnson C. Smith’s toughest game yet, as Fayetteville State is known for delivering under high-stakes situations. After that, Johnson C. Smith closes their regular season against Livingstone in a classic rivalry game that could add one final twist to their undefeated run.

For Virginia Union and Virginia State, their season-ending showdown could be a de facto playoff. If both teams maintain their records, this game will likely decide who earns a championship slot. The potential for an intense battle adds further excitement to an already competitive season.

CIAA Championship Hopes on the Line

As the 2024 CIAA season races toward its conclusion, these HBCU teams are each pushing to secure their place in the championship. With only two spots available, every play, every drive, and every game could shape the final outcome. While Johnson C. Smith and Virginia Union are currently in control, the unpredictable nature of college football means that anything can happen in these final weeks.

Whoever prevails will not only earn the CIAA title but also bring pride to their HBCU, representing the top level of talent and competition in the conference.