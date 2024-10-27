HBCU Football: Norfolk State wins in front of huge crowd

Norfolk State secured a thrilling 21-20 Homecoming win over Howard in front of a sold-out crowd at William “Dick” Price Stadium, showcasing the strength and excitement of HBCU football. This victory, Norfolk State’s (3-6, 1-1 MEAC) first Homecoming win since 2021, came despite Howard’s (3-5, 0-1 MEAC) statistical advantage, with the Bison outgaining Norfolk 371 to 287 in total yards.

Howard struck first, as quarterback Ja’Shawn Scroggins broke free for a 48-yard touchdown, giving the Bison an early edge. Norfolk answered immediately with Jaylen White’s electrifying 97-yard kickoff return touchdown, which brought the crowd to its feet and re-energized the Spartans. Despite the Bison’s lead, Norfolk’s defense, bolstered by Terron Mallory’s red-zone interception, stymied Howard’s offensive momentum, leaving the Spartans within reach at halftime.

In the third quarter, Norfolk State took charge as Xzavion Evans powered through Howard’s defense for a crucial 16-yard touchdown, putting Norfolk ahead 14-10. Howard countered, with Scroggins finding Jamel Stewart for a goal-line touchdown pass, reclaiming the lead at 17-14. Kevon King stepped up for Norfolk, rushing for 78 yards and sealing the game with a 4-yard touchdown run in the final quarter.

Howard’s Dylan West narrowed the gap with a field goal, bringing the score to 21-20, but Norfolk State’s clock management and defense prevailed. A final play by Javontay Martin, who sacked Scroggins as time expired, clinched Norfolk’s win over their HBCU rival.

Norfolk State now heads to Baltimore to take on Morgan State, hoping to carry forward the momentum, while Howard regroups for their next MEAC matchup, determined to make a comeback.