FAMU stays perfect at home, bounces back against rival

Florida A&M (FAMU) bounced back in a big way, securing a 24-6 victory over Southern University at Bragg Memorial Stadium, marking its 22nd consecutive home win. In front of an energized home crowd, FAMU showcased dominance on both offense and defense, controlling the game from start to finish.

The game began with Southern striking first. Kicker Joshua Griffin nailed a 50-yard field goal, putting the visitors on the board early. However, FAMU quickly retaliated with a dynamic punt return from Jamari Gassett, who sprinted 43 yards to the end zone, shifting momentum in the Rattlers’ favor. Gassett’s impact continued into the third quarter when he caught a 53-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Richardson, pushing FAMU’s lead to 14-3.

Southern struggled to keep up offensively, managing only another field goal from Griffin as FAMU’s defense kept the rushing game in check. FAMU’s offense took control in the fourth quarter, with Richardson connecting on a 16-yard touchdown pass to Kelvin Dean. A late 34-yard field goal from Cameron Gillis sealed the victory, widening the lead to a comfortable 24-6.

FAMU’s defense was formidable, limiting Southern to just 205 yards, including a mere 83 through the air, while forcing several punts and effectively ending scoring opportunities. Offensively, Richardson completed 25 of 32 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns, delivering an impressive and efficient performance. The win lifts FAMU’s season record and builds momentum as it aims to capitalize on its undefeated home streak, keeping Bragg Memorial Stadium a fortress.

With this victory, FAMU (4-3, 2-1) continues its historic dominance at home, pushing its streak to an impressive 22 straight wins on its own turf, further fueling aspirations for a strong season finish.