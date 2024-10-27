HBCU homecoming blowout: South Carolina State sends message

South Carolina State celebrated its HBCU pride with a dominant homecoming victory, defeating MEAC rival Delaware State 69-35 at Oliver C. Dawson Bulldog Stadium in Orangeburg, South Carolina. The game, held in front of an enthusiastic crowd of 22,169 fans, was a high-energy showcase of South Carolina State’s offensive power, setting the stage for a thrilling homecoming experience at the historic HBCU.

From the opening drive, South Carolina State took command, as quarterback Eric Phoenix launched a 75-yard touchdown pass to Einaj Carter, setting the tone for what would be a high-scoring affair.

The Bulldogs accumulated 631 total yards, with 477 through the air, exploiting Hornets’ defense to consistently move the ball downfield. Phoenix contributed four touchdown passes, while backup Ryan Stubblefield added another, underscoring the HBCU’s depth at the quarterback position.

South Carolina State is red-hot as it prepares to welcome North Carolina Central to Orangeburg on Thursday night.

Deondra Duehart led the ground attack with two rushing touchdowns, further energizing the homecoming crowd. Delaware State attempted to respond, but despite standout moments, including a 72-yard touchdown run by Jaden Sutton, they struggled to keep pace. SCSU’s defense also rose to the occasion, recording six sacks, stifling Delaware State’s drives, and securing a fumble recovery touchdown by Rashawn Washington.

As South Carolina State’s fans and alumni packed the stands, the festive atmosphere was as lively as the Bulldogs’ play on the field. This memorable homecoming game highlighted the pride and spirit of South Carolina State’s HBCU community, reinforcing their dominance within the MEAC and ensuring fans went home with a spectacular victory to celebrate.



SC State (5-2, 1-0) will look to regroup quickly, however, as it is set to take on North Carolina Central on Thursday night. The two teams are both unbeaten in conference play and the winner would have the leg-up in MEAC play.