Jackson State knocks off FAMU in battle of HBCU titans

In a pivotal HBCU contest, Jackson State defeated FAMU 35-21 in a thrilling showdown, overcoming a fourth-quarter deficit with a commanding finish. With the game tied entering the final quarter, JSU took control, scoring 15 unanswered points to secure the victory.

The fourth quarter saw momentum swing dramatically in Jackson State’s favor. After struggling to move the ball, Jackson State capitalized on a critical mistake by Florida A&M. With 3:34 left in the game, FAMU quarterback Daniel Richardson fumbled on a sack, and JSU’s Phillip Webb scooped it up, returning it 32 yards for a touchdown. The score shifted the game in JSU’s favor, putting it up 28-21.

Jackson State University running back Irvin Mulligan will be an important part of the run game. (Steven J. Gaither/ HBCU Gameday)

The pressure mounted for Florida A&M as it attempted to answer back. However, on its next possession, another costly turnover sealed their fate. Richardson completed a short pass to Karter Johnson, but Johnson fumbled, and Jackson State recovered at FAMU’s 18-yard line.



The Tigers quickly took advantage, with Emari Matthews capping off the short drive with a two-yard touchdown run, extending the lead to 35-21 with just over a minute remaining.

Daniel Richardson threw three touchdowns in FAMU’s loss. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

Florida A&M, which had led 21-20 at the end of the third quarter, struggled to regain any offensive rhythm after those two key turnovers. Despite early success through the air, with Richardson throwing for three touchdowns, FAMU was unable to overcome Jackson State’s aggressive defense in the closing minutes.

Both HBCU squads came in nationally ranked in the AFCA Poll — FAMU 18th and JSU tied at no. 25.

With the win, Jackson State improves to 5-2 on the season, remaining undefeated in conference play, while Florida A&M falls to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in SWAC play. FAMU has lost three SWAC games since switching HBCU conferences from the MEAC — all of them to Jackson State.