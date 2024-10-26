HBCU running back breaks records in 300-plus, 6 TD game

Virginia Union University’s star running back Jada Byers delivered an unforgettable performance in the Panthers’ 56-28 victory over Bowie State, firmly establishing his place among HBCU football legends. Byers rushed for a staggering 324 yards, setting a new school record and becoming Virginia Union’s all-time leading rusher with 5,311 career yards, surpassing Andre Braxton’s 5,008-yard mark from 1997-2000.

Byers’ six rushing touchdowns in this game also rewrote the Panthers’ history books. Not only did he break Braxton’s previous career record of 63 rushing touchdowns, pushing his own total to 66, but Byers also set a new single-game record for rushing touchdowns, breaking a 93-year-old record previously held by three different players. His relentless display on the field saw him score from distances that showcased both his speed and endurance, including a thrilling 75-yard run on the first play of the game that set the tone for his historic day.

Virginia Union running back Jada Byers takes a breather.

With HBCU athletes continuing to make significant impacts, Byers’ record-breaking game adds a new chapter to Virginia Union’s storied athletic history. His achievement demonstrates the strength and talent that HBCU programs bring to college football, showcasing elite athleticism and dedication.

Byers, who had previously set the school’s rushing yard record with a 319-yard game in 2022, outdid even himself in this matchup, pushing his legacy to unprecedented heights. As HBCU football gains increasing attention, Byers’ performance underscores the exceptional skill and historic contributions of HBCU athletes in collegiate sports.



Virginia Union improved to 6-2 on the season, and 5-0 in CIAA play.