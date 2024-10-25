HBCU football game features brothers on opposite sides

Charlotte, N.C. – As week eight of CIAA football approaches, the HBCU gridiron action intensifies, with teams vying for a spot among the conference’s elite. This week, the spotlight will shine on the clash between undefeated Johnson C. Smith University, currently leading the conference, and Winston-Salem State, sitting just a game behind in third place. Kickoff is set for Saturday, October 26, at 1:00 P.M., promising a thrilling showdown between two powerhouse HBCUs.

But beyond the high stakes of this matchup, the game holds special significance for twin brothers Ibrahim and Mohamed Meite, who will be facing off for the first time. Born in Greensboro, N.C., with roots in Côte D’Ivoire, the Meite brothers grew up close, but their friendly rivalry has only strengthened their bond, their sister, Koko Lombeko, told the CIAA. “The boys have always been close—they’re twins! But they’re also fiercely competitive, and playing against each other has been a dream,” she shared.

Mohamed, a senior offensive lineman for Winston-Salem State, joined the Rams this season. His decision to join WSSU came after a pivotal moment, when he received a call from Coach Holmes with an offer. “He felt it was a sign,” Lombeko explained. “Mohamed had been going through a difficult time, and Winston-Salem State, a place he admired since childhood, became the beacon he needed.”

Meanwhile, Ibrahim, a four-year veteran at Johnson C. Smith, embraced the opportunities HBCU life in the city of Charlotte offers. Lombeko added, “Ibrahim chose JCSU for the vibrant city life and the unique opportunities that come with attending an HBCU like Johnson C. Smith.”

The game will be a family affair, with relatives, including their father and sister, cheering them on and capturing the moment live for loved ones who can’t attend.

Don’t miss the action on Saturday, October 26, at 1:00 P.M., as Johnson C. Smith and Winston-Salem State go head-to-head in what promises to be an unforgettable HBCU matchup.