HBCU football: JCSU continues historic streak with milestone win

In a historic display of resilience and skill, Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) achieved a milestone 24-15 victory over HBCU/CIAA rival Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) at Bowman Gray Stadium. This win marks the first time JCSU has defeated WSSU on its home field since 1975 and represents the first back-to-back victories over the Rams since the 1975-76 seasons. Now 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the CIAA, the Golden Bulls have rekindled the magic of 1975, their last eight-win season.

JCSU’s defense set the tone early, stifling WSSU’s offense and limiting it to just 155 total yards. WSSU managed only six first downs in the game and was held to 39 rushing yards, averaging just 1.7 yards per carry.



The Golden Bulls’ defensive front dominated, preventing the Rams from establishing any momentum on the ground. The Rams’ passing game fared little better, as quarterback Daylin Lee completed just 10 of 25 passes, often facing pressure that forced hurried throws and incompletions.

JCSU’s offense, meanwhile, found success through a balanced attack. Running back Kamarr Edmonds was instrumental, scoring the game’s opening touchdown on a 6-yard rush and later breaking free for a 56-yard run in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Darius Ocean connected with Edmonds for a 27-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, building a 17-0 lead that JCSU wouldn’t relinquish.

Though WSSU briefly rallied with a 37-yard interception return by Narique Smith, cutting the score to 17-7, the Golden Bulls answered back with a clock-controlling drive capped by a short touchdown run by Quavari Crouch. A late WSSU touchdown wasn’t enough to overcome the Golden Bulls’ dominant performance.

This victory not only solidifies JCSU’s standing as an elite HBCU program this season but also reaffirms their place in CIAA history. Returning home to face Fayetteville State, the Golden Bulls’ undefeated season and championship hopes continue to draw the attention of HBCU fans and alumni nationwide.