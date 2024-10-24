HBCU basketball squad to start no. 1 in the nation

Langston University, an HBCU in Oklahoma, begins the 2024-25 NAIA men’s basketball season ranked No. 1 in the Coaches’ Top 25 Preseason Poll. The HBCU earned 13 first-place votes, following a standout season that saw them reach the national championship game. Langston University’s presence at the top of the rankings underscores the growing competitive strength of HBCUs in collegiate sports.

The poll placed College of Idaho in the second spot with five first-place votes, followed by Indiana Wesleyan in third. Freed-Hardeman University, the defending national champions from Tennessee, secured two first-place votes, entering the season ranked fourth. The top 25 poll also sees eight new teams making their debut, having not been ranked or receiving votes in the final poll of the previous season.

This poll is created by a panel of coaches representing various conferences and the Continental Athletic Conference. It holds no direct bearing on national championship selections but serves as a significant indicator of the season’s expectations. Points are awarded based on rankings from each coach’s vote, with the highest and lowest being removed to create a balanced outcome.

Langston University was 35-2 overall, and advanced to the NAIA National Championship game during the 2023-2024 season.



As an HBCU, Langston University continues to demonstrate excellence in NAIA sports, kicking off their season at the Abe Lemons Classic on November 1, where they will face Mission University and the Master’s University. Their continued prominence serves as a reminder of the competitive presence of HBCUs in national basketball.