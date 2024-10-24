NBA HBCU Classic announces 2025 matchup

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 – The NBA today announced that the Morehouse College and Tuskegee University men’s basketball programs have been selected to compete in the 2025 NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T as part of NBA All-Star 2025 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) conference matchup will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Oakland Arena. This game, the fourth in the series, will broadcast on ESPN+, NBA TV and TruTV.

“We are thrilled to have Morehouse College and Tuskegee University compete in the fourth NBA HBCU Classic during NBA All-Star 2025,” said NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum.

“The HBCU Classic has become a staple event within our All-Star festivities, and we look forward to both programs showcasing their talents during the game, as well as celebrating HBCU culture throughout the weekend.”

The teams were selected in collaboration with the SIAC conference due to their rich traditions, on-court rivalry and commitment to excellence. The 2025 game continues the league’s commitment to increasing support and awareness for HBCU athletics and advancing educational, career and economic opportunities in partnership with HBCUs.

“The SIAC is ecstatic that the NBA selected our conference to represent HBCUs during this year’s All-Star Weekend,” said SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman. “The NBA has been a longtime supporter of HBCUs, and we are excited that two of our institutions will headline the Classic, bringing elevated exposure on a national stage and a once in a lifetime experience for our student-athletes.”

“We are honored that the NBA and the SIAC Conference chose these two historic institutions to participate in this event,” said Morehouse Director of Athletics Harold Ellis. “This is an outstanding opportunity for our student-athletes to showcase their skills in front of a national audience. As someone who played in the NBA, it thrills me even more to see the partnership between NBA and HBCUs. We are looking forward to this enhanced student-athlete experience.”

“We are incredibly excited for the opportunity to showcase our men’s basketball program on such a grand stage in the 2025 NBA HBCU Classic during NBA All-Star Weekend,” said Tuskegee Director of Athletics Reginald Ruffin. “Playing in the Bay Area is a tremendous honor for our student-athletes and university, and we are thankful to the NBA and its partners for making this event possible. This experience will provide our university and student-athletes with invaluable exposure and memories that will last a lifetime. We look forward to showing the talent of the SIAC to such a large audience.”

During All-Star 2024 in Indiana, in addition to the HBCU Classic matchup featuring Winston-Salem State University and Virginia Union University that featured a HBCU Classic record 9,691 in attendance, HBCU events and celebrations included pep rallies, career development sessions, a student art design showcase and the All-Star HBCU Event Intern Program. Additional details on HBCU events and opportunities at NBA All-Star 2025 will be shared at a later date. Since 2021, when the league expanded its commitment of HBCUs, the NBA family has contributed more than $5 million to HBCU institutions, partners and scholarships.

Tickets for the 2025 HBCU Classic presented by AT&T are on sale now. Visit here to purchase while tickets last. To learn more about the NBA’s commitment to HBCUs, visit https://www.nba.com/hbcus.