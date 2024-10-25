Kamala Harris to interview with Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe will sit down with fellow HBCU graduate Vice President Kamala Harris just days before the 2024 Presidential Election.



Sharpe will interview the Democratic Presidential Nominee on his Club Shay Shay Podcast. The episode will debut on Oct. 28.

Kamala Harris, a proud graduate of Howard University, has often spoken about how her experiences at the esteemed HBCU shaped her into the leader she is today. Howard’s influence on her career path, from becoming the first Black and South Asian female vice president, to her focus on justice and equity, remains central to her identity.

Shannon Sharpe, an NFL Hall of Famer and media personality, is also an HBCU graduate, having attended Savannah State University. Throughout his career, Sharpe has been a strong advocate for HBCUs and their importance in nurturing talent and leadership. He has also seen his platform grow in recent years, joining ESPN’s First Take and getting massive interviews on his Club Shay Shay podcast.

This interview offers a rare intersection of politics and sports, as two HBCU alumni discuss not only their experiences but broader cultural, educational, and societal topics.