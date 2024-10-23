Texas HBCU cuts ribbon on multimillion dollar athletic facility

The Department of Athletics at Texas Southern University, (TSU) an HBCU located in Houston, Texas hosted a ribbon cutting for its new Athletic Strength and Conditioning Facility.

The 6,600 square foot facility, which is located behind Alexander Durley Stadium on the Texas Southern campus, features new state-of-the-art weights and weight machines, offices for strength and conditioning staff, and additional space for physical therapy and other services to support student-athletes.

“It gives us the opportunity to compete with anybody,” said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Kevin Granger. “One of the things that these new student-athletes are checking out is your facilities. So, when you don’t have top notch facilities, a lot of times they’re not going to come to your school. Now when we have recruits visit our campus, we can bring them into facilities that will match up with anybody’s in the state.”

There are 16 intercollegiate athletics programs at the University. In addition, the Ocean of Soul Marching Band, TSU Cheer team, TSU Sensations, and the mascots fall under Athletics. Until the opening of this new facility, all student-athletes utilized a strength and conditioning space in H&PE Arena that is about half the size of the new facility.

“Having this bigger space, like this bigger weight room provides more motivation,” said TSU baseball player Errick Lewis. “We can definitely get stronger, bigger, faster here. I think it’s just going to be a great environment. The team’s going to love it. It’s going to be great.”

The facility represents a $3.5 million investment into the future success of Texas Southern Athletics.

About Texas Southern University

Texas Southern University possesses an impressive array of more than 100 undergraduate and graduate programs and concentrations, a diverse faculty, 80-plus student organizations, and an extensive alumni network comprised of educators, entrepreneurs, public servants, lawyers, pilots, artists, and more, many of whom are change agents on the local, national and international stage. Nestled upon a sprawling 150-acre campus, Texas Southern University is one of the nation’s largest HBCU institutions.