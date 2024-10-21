HBCU homecoming sees six shot, one fatality

Tragedy struck at Albany State University (ASU) during its highly anticipated HBCU homecoming celebration on Saturday, October 19, 2024. At approximately 8:50 p.m., an incident occurred on campus that left the HBCU community reeling in shock and grief. According to a statement released by the university, six individuals were injured in the event, and tragically, one person has been confirmed dead.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is leading the investigation into the incident, with support from state and local law enforcement agencies. At this time, the cause and circumstances surrounding the tragic event remain unclear, but authorities are actively gathering information to provide answers to the shaken campus and surrounding community.

In the aftermath of this devastating incident, Albany State University, a proud member of the HBCU family, has reaffirmed its commitment to the safety and security of its students, faculty, and staff. The university’s administration has expressed deep sorrow over the loss and injuries and is working diligently to ensure the well-being of those affected.

The university is offering counseling and other mental health services to students, encouraging them to seek help during this difficult time. As the investigation unfolds, the ASU community continues to lean on one another, united by their shared history and culture as an HBCU.

More updates are expected as details emerge, but for now, the Albany State University family remains focused on supporting one another through the pain of this tragedy. The entire HBCU community grieves with ASU, sending thoughts and prayers to those affected.