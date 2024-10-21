North Carolina A&T reveals GHOE 2025 date

North Carolina A&T football fans may still be reeling from an ugly loss at GHOE 2024, but plans for 2025 are already underway.



NC A&T has announced that its homecoming game for next season will take place on Oct. 11.

North Carolina A&T State University’s annual homecoming, famously dubbed **GHOE** (Greatest Homecoming on Earth), is a legendary celebration that brings together students, alumni, and the community for a week of spirited events. Known for its electrifying atmosphere, GHOE draws tens of thousands of attendees to Greensboro, North Carolina, each year, making it one of the largest homecoming events in the nation.

Festivities kick off with a variety of activities, including pep rallies, concerts featuring top musical artists, fashion shows, and a step show that showcases the talents of the university’s fraternities and sororities. The highlight of the week is the homecoming football game, where the North Carolina A&T Aggies face an opponent cheered on by a sea of blue and gold-clad fans. The game is annually a sell-out, and the team has generally been successful. However, it has lost the last two homecoming games. Hampton University handed North Carolina A&T a 59-17 defeat on Saturday.

One of GHOE’s most beloved traditions is the parade through Greensboro, which features vibrant floats, marching bands, and local celebrities. The event also offers a cultural immersion, with alumni networking events, an HBCU-themed tailgate, and the Blue and Gold Cookout, drawing visitors from across the country. GHOE is more than a homecoming; it’s a powerful celebration of Aggie pride, history, and legacy.