HBCU football: CIAA contenders emerge, but nothing is settled

As we head into Week Eight of CIAA football, the standings reflect a dynamic and competitive season in HBCU football, shaped by both strong performances and significant off-field developments. Johnson C. Smith leads the way, undefeated at 7-0 overall and 4-0 in conference play after being Shaw on Saturday, solidifying its position as one of the top HBCU programs this year. Virginia Union, also 4-0 in the CIAA and 5-2 overall, has emerged as another dominant force, riding a four-game win streak.

A key factor affecting the standings this season has been the loss of Saint Augustine’s football program. Their absence has caused the league to shift from an eight-game conference format to seven-games. Notably, Virginia Union and Virginia State both benefitted when their Week Three losses to CIAA opponents did not count toward conference standings due to the adjustments. Virginia Union’s loss to Johnson C. Smith and Virginia State’s loss to Winston-Salem State were both excluded from the CIAA record, keeping both teams in a strong position despite early setbacks. The wins did count for JCSU and WSSU, who are set to meet on Saturday for a showdown that could go a long way to determining who makes the CIAA title game.

Winston-Salem State defenders corral DeAngelo Alston of Livingstone College. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Winston-Salem State remains in the hunt with a 4-1 conference record and 6-2 overall, trailing closely behind Johnson C. Smith and Virginia Union. Virginia State, despite a 4-3 overall record, is 3-1 in conference play and still a strong contender as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, other HBCU programs like Livingstone (3-2 CIAA) and Shaw (2-3 CIAA) are trying to find consistency as they navigate a tough schedule.

Fayetteville State, Bowie State — two longtime Division II HBCU powers — and others are working to turn their seasons around and play spoiler. As we head into the final stretch, the CIAA standings reflect the resilience and competitiveness of these HBCU teams, each vying for a chance to make their mark in a season defined by change and opportunity.