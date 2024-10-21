Home » Latest News » HBCU Football: Jackson State up, FAMU out of FCS top 25

HBCU Football: Jackson State up, FAMU out of FCS top 25

HBCU Gameday Newswire

HBCU Gameday Newswire

October 21, 2024

Courtesy of Jackson State Athletics

WACO, Texas | Jackson State moved up two spots following its 35-21 HBCU football victory over Florida A&M (FAMU) on Saturday, moving to No. 23 in the latest AFCA FCS Coaches Poll, presented by Hudl released Monday morning.

Jackson State (5-2, 3-0 SWAC) appeared in the poll last week for the first time this season and faced FAMU in one of three games that featured nationally-ranked teams matched up. The Tigers return to HBCU football action this weekend on the road against Bethune-Cookman on HBCUGo.

AFCA FCS Coaches Poll, presented by Hudl – October 21, 2024

RkSchool (1st votes)Rec.Pts.Prev.Week 8Next Game
1North Dakota St. (24)7-16482D. No. 1 South Dakota St., 13-9Oct. 26 at Murray St.
2Montana St. (2)8-06143D. Portland St., 44-14Nov. 2 at Eastern Washington
3South Dakota St.5-25901Lost to No. 2 North Dakota St., 13-9Oct. 26 vs. No. 4 South Dakota
4South Dakota6-15814D. Youngstown St., 27-17Oct. 26 at No. 3 South Dakota St.
5UC Davis7-15426D. Eastern Washington, 48-38Nov. 2 vs. Northern Colorado
6Southeast Missouri St.7-15028D. Charleston Southern, 26-13Oct. 26 vs. Gardner-Webb
7North Dakota5-247610D. Northern Iowa, 31-7Oct. 26 at Youngstown St.
8Tarleton St.6-14729IdleOct. 26 at Austin Peay
9Montana5-240911IdleOct. 26 at Northern Colorado
10Central Arkansas5-236612IdleOct. 26 vs. North Alabama
11UIW5-235013D. McNeese, 30-17Oct. 26 at Southeastern Louisiana
12Idaho5-332714D. Cal Poly, 34-29Oct. 26 vs. Eastern Washington
13Richmond5-230815D. Delaware, 28-9Oct. 26 at Bryant
14Villanova5-23015Lost to Maine, 35-7Oct. 26 vs. New Hampshire
15William & Mary5-228516D. Campbell, 35-28Oct. 26 at No. 24 Stony Brook
16Rhode Island6-126217D. No. 19 New Hampshire, 26-9Oct. 26 vs. Maine
17Mercer6-12617Lost to Samford, 55-35Oct. 26 vs. Western Carolina
18Missouri St.5-220120D. Indiana St., 46-21Oct. 26 at Northern Iowa
19ACU5-319221tD. Eastern Kentucky, 34-20Nov. 2 vs. Southern Utah
20Illinois St.5-314723D. Murray St., 40-32Nov. 2 vs. Youngstown St.
21North Carolina Central5-213121tIdleOct. 26 vs. Morgan St.
22Dartmouth5-011024D. Central Connecticut St., 20-16Oct. 26 at Columbia
23Jackson St.5-28225D. No. 18 Florida A&M, 35-21Oct. 26 at Bethune-Cookman
24Stony Brook5-249NRD. Towson, 52-24Oct. 26 vs. No. 15 William & Mary
25Chattanooga4-340NRD. Wofford, 37-5Oct. 26 vs. VMI
HBCU football Jackson State FAMU AFCA FCS Coaches Poll

Dropped Out: FAMU (18), New Hampshire (19)

Others Receiving Votes: Duquesne, 37; New Hampshire, 22; East Tennessee St., 18; UT Martin, 18; Western Carolina, 18; FAMU, 15; Monmouth (N.J.), 15; Tennessee St., 13; Sacramento St., 10; Harvard, 8; Drake, 7; Columbia, 5; Lafayette, 4; Robert Morris, 4; Lamar, 3; Butler, 2; Northern Arizona, 2; Samford, 2; Southeastern Louisiana, 1.

HBCU football teams are in BOLD

