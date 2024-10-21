HBCU Football: Jackson State up, FAMU out of FCS top 25

Courtesy of Jackson State Athletics
WACO, Texas | Jackson State moved up two spots following its 35-21 HBCU football victory over Florida A&M (FAMU) on Saturday, moving to No. 23 in the latest AFCA FCS Coaches Poll, presented by Hudl released Monday morning.
Jackson State (5-2, 3-0 SWAC) appeared in the poll last week for the first time this season and faced FAMU in one of three games that featured nationally-ranked teams matched up. The Tigers return to HBCU football action this weekend on the road against Bethune-Cookman on HBCUGo.
AFCA FCS Coaches Poll, presented by Hudl – October 21, 2024
|Rk
|School (1st votes)
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|Week 8
|Next Game
|1
|North Dakota St. (24)
|7-1
|648
|2
|D. No. 1 South Dakota St., 13-9
|Oct. 26 at Murray St.
|2
|Montana St. (2)
|8-0
|614
|3
|D. Portland St., 44-14
|Nov. 2 at Eastern Washington
|3
|South Dakota St.
|5-2
|590
|1
|Lost to No. 2 North Dakota St., 13-9
|Oct. 26 vs. No. 4 South Dakota
|4
|South Dakota
|6-1
|581
|4
|D. Youngstown St., 27-17
|Oct. 26 at No. 3 South Dakota St.
|5
|UC Davis
|7-1
|542
|6
|D. Eastern Washington, 48-38
|Nov. 2 vs. Northern Colorado
|6
|Southeast Missouri St.
|7-1
|502
|8
|D. Charleston Southern, 26-13
|Oct. 26 vs. Gardner-Webb
|7
|North Dakota
|5-2
|476
|10
|D. Northern Iowa, 31-7
|Oct. 26 at Youngstown St.
|8
|Tarleton St.
|6-1
|472
|9
|Idle
|Oct. 26 at Austin Peay
|9
|Montana
|5-2
|409
|11
|Idle
|Oct. 26 at Northern Colorado
|10
|Central Arkansas
|5-2
|366
|12
|Idle
|Oct. 26 vs. North Alabama
|11
|UIW
|5-2
|350
|13
|D. McNeese, 30-17
|Oct. 26 at Southeastern Louisiana
|12
|Idaho
|5-3
|327
|14
|D. Cal Poly, 34-29
|Oct. 26 vs. Eastern Washington
|13
|Richmond
|5-2
|308
|15
|D. Delaware, 28-9
|Oct. 26 at Bryant
|14
|Villanova
|5-2
|301
|5
|Lost to Maine, 35-7
|Oct. 26 vs. New Hampshire
|15
|William & Mary
|5-2
|285
|16
|D. Campbell, 35-28
|Oct. 26 at No. 24 Stony Brook
|16
|Rhode Island
|6-1
|262
|17
|D. No. 19 New Hampshire, 26-9
|Oct. 26 vs. Maine
|17
|Mercer
|6-1
|261
|7
|Lost to Samford, 55-35
|Oct. 26 vs. Western Carolina
|18
|Missouri St.
|5-2
|201
|20
|D. Indiana St., 46-21
|Oct. 26 at Northern Iowa
|19
|ACU
|5-3
|192
|21t
|D. Eastern Kentucky, 34-20
|Nov. 2 vs. Southern Utah
|20
|Illinois St.
|5-3
|147
|23
|D. Murray St., 40-32
|Nov. 2 vs. Youngstown St.
|21
|North Carolina Central
|5-2
|131
|21t
|Idle
|Oct. 26 vs. Morgan St.
|22
|Dartmouth
|5-0
|110
|24
|D. Central Connecticut St., 20-16
|Oct. 26 at Columbia
|23
|Jackson St.
|5-2
|82
|25
|D. No. 18 Florida A&M, 35-21
|Oct. 26 at Bethune-Cookman
|24
|Stony Brook
|5-2
|49
|NR
|D. Towson, 52-24
|Oct. 26 vs. No. 15 William & Mary
|25
|Chattanooga
|4-3
|40
|NR
|D. Wofford, 37-5
|Oct. 26 vs. VMI
Dropped Out: FAMU (18), New Hampshire (19)
Others Receiving Votes: Duquesne, 37; New Hampshire, 22; East Tennessee St., 18; UT Martin, 18; Western Carolina, 18; FAMU, 15; Monmouth (N.J.), 15; Tennessee St., 13; Sacramento St., 10; Harvard, 8; Drake, 7; Columbia, 5; Lafayette, 4; Robert Morris, 4; Lamar, 3; Butler, 2; Northern Arizona, 2; Samford, 2; Southeastern Louisiana, 1.
HBCU football teams are in BOLD