HBCU WBB programs picked to bookend CAA in 2024-25

RICHMOND, Va. – North Carolina A&T has been selected as the favorite to win the 2024-25 Coastal Athletic Association (CAA )Women’s Basketball title, and Charleston’s sophomore guard Taryn Barbot was named CAA Preseason Player of the Year as determined by a vote of the league’s 14 head coaches. North Carolina A&T and Hampton are the only two HBCU schools in the CAA.



North Carolina A&T tallied 11 first-place votes to sit atop the preseason predicted order of finish. Defending CAA champion Drexel got two first-place votes and was picked second, while Towson received one first-place vote and was chosen third. Charleston and William & Mary finished in a tie for fourth, just ahead of sixth-place Delaware. Elon, Campbell, and Stony Brook took the next three spots, followed by Monmouth, UNCW, Hofstra, Northeastern, and HBCU Hampton to round out the 14-team poll.

Barbot earned Preseason Player of the Year following an impressive rookie campaign for Charleston. Averaging 15.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 28 starts, the sophomore guard was highly decorated in the 2023-24 season, becoming the program’s first Coastal Athletic Association Rookie of the Year. She was also named to the All-CAA Second Team and All-Rookie Team.





Barbot was accompanied on the Preseason All-CAA First Team by Towson graduate student guard Patricia Anumbga, North Carolina A&T graduate student guard Maleia Bracone, Drexel senior guard Amaris Baker, and North Carolina A&T senior guard Jordyn Dorsey.



The Preseason All-CAA Second Team consisted of Elon senior forward Iycez Adams, North Carolina A&T junior center Chaniya Clark, UNCW sophomore guard Taylor Henderson, William & Mary senior guard Bella Nascimento, and Delaware graduate student forward Chloe Wilson.



North Carolina A&T went 22-12 overall and finished in a tie for third in the CAA with a 13-5 mark. The season ended on a high note as the HBCU earned their first postseason victories since 2010 and advanced to the Super 16 of the WNIT. A&T returns all five starters from last season, including 2023-24 First-Team All-CAA member Jordyn Dorsey (12.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.4 apg) and guard Maleia Bracone (11.2 ppg).

2024-25 CAA Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Rank Team (1st) Points 1. North Carolina A&T (11) 166 2. Drexel (2) 148 3. Towson (1) 134 T-4. Charleston 124 T-4 William & Mary 124 6. Delaware 119 7. Elon 86 8. Campbell 76 9. Stony Brook 70 10. Monmouth 65 11. UNCW 59 12. Hofstra 50 13. Northeastern 33 14 Hampton 19

Preseason Player of the Year: Taryn Barbot (Charleston)





2024-25 All-CAA Preseason First Team

Name School Class Position Hometown Patricia Anumgba * Towson Gr. G Silver Spring, Md Amaris Baker * Drexel Sr. G Philadelphia, Pa. Taryn Barbot * Charleston So G Floral Park, N.Y. Maleia Bracone N.C. A&T Gr. G Anderson, S.C. Jordyn Dorsey * N.C. A&T Sr. G Augusta, Ga.

2024-25 All-CAA Preseason Second Team

Name School Class Position Hometown Iycez Adams Elon Sr. F Greensboro, N.C. Chaniya Clark N.C. A&T R-Jr. C Fort Myers, Fla. Taylor Henderson UNCW R-So G Charlotte, N.C. Bella Nascimento William & Mary Sr. G Grafton, Mass. Chloe Wilson Delaware Gr. F Freeport, N.Y.

Honorable Mention: Ande’a Cherisier (So., C, Delaware); Tara Cousins (Gr., G, Delaware); Cassidy Geddes (So., G, William & Mary); Jania Hall (Gr., G, UNCW); Raven Preston (R-So., G, Elon).



*Unanimous Selection