HBCU Football: WSSU heads to Livingstone with CIAA hopes on the line

Series Record: Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) leads the all-time series 47-14-1 over Livingstone College.

Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) leads the all-time series 47-14-1 over Livingstone College. Location: The two NC HBCU schools are located roughly 40 minutes apart.

Current Streak: Livingstone has won the last two contests

Livingstone has won the last two contests Next Matchup: Set for October 19., 2024, this game continues a rivalry that dates back decades, with WSSU holding a dominant position in the series.

Livingstone College (2024 Season so far):

Record: 5-2 overall, 3-1 in the CIAA.

Offensive Output:

Livingstone has been competitive, scoring 146 points (20.86 per game), just shy of their opponents’ 149 points .

Their rushing attack is balanced, led by Mohamed Nyanamukenga, who has 575 rushing yards and averages 95.83 yards per game.

The Blue Bears have also thrown for 1,042 yards and 9 passing TDs but have thrown 8 interceptions, a point of concern.



Defensive Performance:

The defense has tallied 20 sacks on the season and has been effective in forcing turnovers, with 11 interceptions.

The special teams have been a bright spot with a 13.57-yard punt return average, but the team has struggled with a low third-down conversion rate (27.08%)

Winston-Salem State University

Record: 5-2 overall, 3-1 in the CIAA.

Offensive Strength:

WSSU has scored 163 points (23.29 per game), outscoring their opponents by nearly a touchdown per game

The ground game is led by Trevon Hester, with 638 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns, averaging 91.14 yards per game.

Quarterback Daylin Lee has been efficient, passing for 1,231 yards with 9 TDs against only 3 interceptions, contributing to an average of 177.43 passing yards per game.



Defensive Performance:

WSSU’s defense has allowed only 116 points over seven games, averaging 16.57 points allowed per game .

The Rams have been opportunistic, forcing 9 interceptions and recording 12 sacks, while limiting opposing quarterbacks to just 5.75 yards per attempt.

and recording , while limiting opposing quarterbacks to just 5.75 yards per attempt. Key playmakers include Justin Fleming, who has 53 tackles and 3 interceptions, including a pick-six.

Livingstone College won the 2023 game on a last-minute field goal. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Key Matchups to Watch:

Livingstone’s Offense vs. WSSU’s Defense:

Livingstone's rushing attack will face a stiff test against a WSSU defense allowing just 123.6 rushing yards per game. Can Nyanamukenga continue his strong season against a disciplined Rams front?

On the other side, Livingstone's pass protection will need to neutralize WSSU's pass rush, which has accumulated 12 sacks so far



so far WSSU’s Rushing Attack vs. Livingstone’s Defense:

WSSU’s Trevon Hester will look to exploit Livingstone’s defense, which has allowed 871 rushing yards. If Hester gets going early, it could be a long day for the Blue Bear.

Prediction:

With both teams entering the game at 5-2 and evenly matched within the CIAA, WSSU holds the edge due to its historical dominance and more balanced team performance. If Livingstone’s defense can force turnovers and keep the game close, it could pull an upset, but WSSU’s firepower and more consistent play may prove too much in this HBCU matchup.

Final Score Prediction: WSSU 28, Livingstone 17.